England have easy five-try bonus point win over Italy to relaunch Six Nations campaign

Centre Ollie Lawrence was England’s player of the match in a 31-14 win over Italy at Twickenham.

Rebuilding England played to their traditional strengths to give new coach Steve Borthwick his maiden win and smother Italy 31-14 in the Six Nations on Sunday.

England responded to being sliced apart by Scotland last weekend by outmuscling the Italians, pinning them in their half for long periods, and being clinical.

The home side had the result in hand by halftime at 19-0 up. The second half loosened up but a penalty try gave them the four-try bonus point and they capped the scoring with a first try for wing Henry Arundell, considered England’s next big thing.

Italy have never beaten England but, after pushing France close, came to Twickenham worthy of being a worry. But everything Italy coach Kieran Crowley worried about was borne out: England was direct, unified, and the defence was solid.

Borthwick's team changes paid off, especially flanker Jack Willis, the first France-based England player in the Six Nations in 11 years. He scored the opening try in a standout 53-minute shift.

The new midfield of Ollie Lawrence – named man of the match – and Henry Slade got over the gainline and captain Owen Farrell back at flyhalf controlled the match well thanks to the easy ride on the back of his forwards.

Their dominance was so strong, notably in the first half, that Farrell elected not to take any penalty goalkicks in the match. Instead, he targeted the corner for lineouts five times and England got tries from three. Another try originated from a tap penalty, and Arundell was put over in the corner by another replacement, scrumhalf Alex Mitchell.

Alastair Grant/AP Italy scramble to tackle England lock Maro Itoje.

Italy got tries from prop Marco Riccioni and replacement scrumhalf Alessandro Fusco, but little else went right.

The scrum was a liability, and the attack often went lateral in a struggle to break England's tight rush defence.

Captain Michele Lamaro was lost to injury in the first quarter and they played a man short for 20 minutes after yellow cards to No. 8 Lorenzo Cannone and replacement prop Simone Ferrari.

Alastair Grant/AP England halfback Jack van Poortvliet fires out a pass from a ruck.

Cannone's yellow in the first half after persistent fouling by Italy was particularly costly. England used its power over a pack it was already on top of to score two tries with the man advantage.

England go to Wales next in two weeks. Italy will host unbeaten Ireland.

Borthwick felt it was “a couple of steps forward’’ form the Scotland performance, but “there were some things to work on’’.

“I would’ve liked our ruck speed to be quicker,” Borthwick said in a TV interview. “But tactically we did have some strong elements and saw some players off the bench contribute, with Alex [Mitchell] and Henry [Arundell] combining to score. We have to build a squad where people can come in and go out and the core of it is a team that still does well.”

Lawrence played down his own contribution, saying he had tried “to carry hard and keep my head down’’ and had “listened to the boys around me’’.

But he also felt it was a “massive step forward’’.

“This was a performance we wanted to make the fans proud of us, we’ll keep working hard.’’

England 31 (Jack Willis, Ollie Chessum, Jamie George, Henry Arundell; penalty try; Owen Farrell 2 con) Italy 14 (Marco Riccioni, Alessandro Fusco tries; Tomasso Allan 2 con). HT: 19-0.