Warren Gatland wouldn't support strike action for England test but backs Wales players in contract dispute

Warren Gatland says he would not support his Wales players if they opted against playing in next weekend’s test with England but understands why they are threatening strike action.

Gatland and former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, the most-capped player in the game’s history on 168 tests, held a press conference on Thursday (Friday NZ time) to address the crisis engulfing Welsh rugby in the middle of the Six Nations.

Welsh players are in a dispute with their bosses over a long-term pay agreement and walked out of a sponsor’s dinner this week, stunning onlookers, The Times reported.

Wyn Jones said strike action ahead of their Six Nations match against England in Cardiff on February 25 would be the “very last option”, but the lock admitted the threat is “hard to deny”.

Gatland, who returned as Wales coach ahead of this year’s World Cup in France after leaving his role at the Chiefs, backed the country’s players in their contract dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union.

However, the Kiwi coach said “no” when asked if he would support the players if they decided not to play against England.

“I completely support the stance they are taking in terms of wanting to get some resolution about the issues they have,” Gatland told reporters.

“But I think there are a lot things at stake in terms of ensuring that fixture does take place.

“I am supportive of the players and the things they are trying to do.

"The players have been great in the last few days. They have got a separate issue they want sorted but when it's come to the rugby, they have been fantastic the way they have prepared in the last few days.

“There have been ongoing discussions with the union and the PRB [Professional Rugby Board] to hopefully get things sorted out.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Warren Gatland has a proven record in international rugby.

“You can't blame players for being on contracts and money. If someone comes and offers you 30 or 40 grand more than you are now, if your salary goes up to 300 from the 260 you are on now, then how can you blame the players for accepting contracts?

“So it's a little disingenuous to say the players are being paid too much. I don't see how it's a fault of theirs.

“The bottom line is that we have been overspending in Wales for a number of years and some of the regions are in financial difficulty. That's the situation.”

Wyn Jones didn’t rule out a players’ strike for the England fixture in the third round of the Six Nations next Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

“It's hard to deny, but it's the very last option,” he told reporters.

Rui Vieira/AP Alun Wyn Jones, right, didn’t rule out a players’ strike.

“We're fortunate we're all involved in a sport and a job we love. To fathom the fact we might not do that because of the severity of the situation is very real, but it's the last thing we want to do.

“There are people who are really impassioned. Ultimately, if you treat people badly for long enough, you get to where we find ourselves.

“We realise what we do and how fortunate we are to do it, but if this was any other line of work or any other industry for this period of time with this amount of uncertainty, you'd get the same reaction.

“We're very respectful to society as a whole. But it comes to a point now where the game in Wales has to make a decision on which way it wants to go.”

Wales lost to Ireland and Scotland in the Six Nations’ opening rounds and are due to play Italy and France away after hosting England.