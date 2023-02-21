Wales poised to scrap 60-test rule to avoid players strike

Wales rugby players are uniting for better deals at a major juncture in the game there.

Welsh rugby appears poised to scrap its controversial 60 test cap rule as it seeks to avoid players launching strike action for this weekend’s Six Nations match against England.

Welsh players are unhappy at the contractual uncertainty dominating this season as the Welsh Rugby Union and the four regions – Cardiff, Ospreys, Dragons, and Scarlets – struggle to agree on a new, six-year funding model.

The players are threatening to strike from Thursday (NZT) unless their demands are met. One demand is the abolishment of the 60 cap rule that restricts them playing domestic rugby outside of Wales and also featuring at international level unless they have that number of test appearances.

The various groups controlling the game in Wales have mixed views. Some want it ditched completely, while others want it reduced to somewhere between 20-40 caps.

The regions believe a provision needs to remain in place to try to keep leading players in Wales but are happy to consider lowering it.

It seems likely some sort of compromise will be reached.

But Walesonline reports that with wages set to be pushed down and budgets expected to be set at around the $8.6m mark, the regions are highly unlikely to be able to afford to keep their top players.

Abolishing the 60 cap rule would likely result in an exodus of top Wales talent to countries like France and Japan, where salaries are far higher for players.

Wales’ players also demanded a voice at Professional Rugby Board meetings and that issue has been resolve.

Welsh Rugby Players’ Association chief executive Gareth Lewis is set to be the representative of those who take to the field in the boardroom, starting this week.