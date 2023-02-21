'Blood was pouring out of my leg: Stabbing didn't deter top rugby referee

The day is etched in the memory of Nika Amashukeli as lucidly as any other since the Georgian made his refereeing debut ten years ago.

It is 2016 in Poti, a port city nestled on Georgia's Black Sea coastline, 250km south of the Russian border. In the Didi 10, Georgian rugby's top tier, Armia – the army's side based in the capital, Tbilisi – have just clinched a dramatic 22-22 draw against Batumi, who are apoplectic to have let the game slip through their grasp; so apoplectic, in fact, that the events after the final whistle take a dark turn.

"There was no official timekeeping – referees controlled the time," Amashukeli tells Telegraph Sport.

"I said to one of the team captains that four minutes were remaining but he misheard me and thought I'd said two minutes. They kicked the ball out after two minutes but I didn't end the game – as there were two minutes left. Then the other team caught the line-out, won a penalty, and kicked it to draw the match.

"The home team exploded and accused me of cheating. When the supporters saw their players getting emotional and throwing their hands up in the air, they became very emotional and started swearing."In the western rugby world, it might have been left at that. But this is Georgia, where independence from Soviet socialism had only been declared 25 years prior. Referees – as with any authoritative figure – were viewed with suspicion and scepticism.

According to Amashukeli, as recently as 30 or 40 years ago, in Russo-Georgian rugby fixtures officials were found to have taken bribes. That day in Poti, the then 22-year-old referee was the fall-guy, the victim of a country that was grappling with its corrupt past."

SKY SPORT Georgian ref wasn't afraid to make the hard calls when Argentina beat the All Blacks for the first time on NZ soil.

It was an emotional match," Amashukeli adds. "After I left the pitch, there was a lot of abuse and swearing and the supporters followed. There was a big scuffle but the adrenaline was rushing through me. Someone had a knife. Suddenly, I felt something in my leg. I looked down, blood was pouring out. I had been stabbed."

Seven years on and the perpetrator of the despicable incident is still unknown. In the aftermath, Amashukeli debated turning his back on the game with which he fell in love as a 13-year-old boy, watching his Georgian heroes come so close to beating Ireland in Bordeaux during the 2007 World Cup – with Wayne Barnes, now a colleague, the man with the whistle. Before that match, Amashukeli was a football player, but from that day on he was "hooked".

David Rogers Nika Amashukeli talks to Michele Lamaro the captain of Italy after sending off Epalahame Faiva in a 2022 Six Nations game.

The defensive minded, hard-hitting centre represented his beloved Georgia across four age grades, including an under-18s match against an England side featuring Luke Cowan-Dickie and Maro Itoje, before five consecutive concussions forced him to quit the tackling and hit the whistling aged 19.

"The first game I refereed was under-12s and I'll never forget it," he says. "I was completely lost. At one point, I actually ended up standing in the inside-centre channel, forgetting I was the ref. It was embarrassing. Parents were not happy. I just apologised and said it was my first match. I realised then that it was a hugely challenging profession."

Having an international referee is new for Georgia and the 'tier two' countries.

“It's changing the mentality around refereeing back home, which has not been seen as a proper profession in Georgia. There is a mentality around the Soviet Union, so people think that refereeing would not be a prestigious job. Well, with me being at the top level, and people seeing news and articles around that, with me going to all the iconic stadiums across the Six Nations and dealing with legendary players, it's now becoming cool again in Georgia. They might not quite understand the pressure but it has really changed the thinking around this profession.

"One year after that under-12s match, I was in the top league. It was just about survival. I didn't think that anyone respected me nor thought I knew what I was doing. And certainly no one knew me. I had to be tough - and I was."

Martin Hunter/Photosport Nika Amashukeli explains a decision to All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

Alongside those mentalities, Georgian referees have had to work so hard to show real integrity and professionalism. We now have the leading referees' contingent among the 'tier two' nations."Of Georgia's current purple patch, he adds:

"The scenes in Georgia when we beat Italy... incredible. The joy that brought a small country was unbelievable. Everyone was cheering in the street. We are very close to the Russian-Ukrainian war so it's not an easy place to be. We want this joy. Georgia is very passionate about the sport and the wins are bringing huge joy to our people."

”Beating Wales in the Principality was a whole new level. The expectations for the World Cup are even higher and that's what you want to attract youngsters to the sport. There's still a lot of work, domestically, for Georgian rugby, but I hope they will push on now."

After that day in Poti, however, Amashukeli pondered whether it was all worth it. Thankfully, his willingness to not let that barbarous bully win has resulted in him becoming one of the world's pre-eminent referees. The Pride of Georgia, the country's most famous current rugbyman, will take charge of Scotland's Six Nations trip to Paris on Sunday. Amashukeli's dream of a World Cup appointment surely awaits; and the shroud of Poti will be banished."It was shameful, a real dark moment in my career," Amashukeli says.

David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via/Stuff Referee Nika Amashukeli stops an Italian scrum in a Six Nations game against Ireland.

"As I was recovering, I thought to myself: Is this worth it? But my passion and love for the sport was so strong that I was never going to quit.

"I was supposed to catch a plane to France that night to referee the under-18s European Cup - which, at the time, was a big appointment for me, as I was just starting my career.

"My refereeing 'pillar' has always been about mental fortitude. I go into games thinking I have to be strong to deliver what's right. But my mental strength and the people around me helped me to overcome this.

”What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger, right? Just come back and deliver better. You take this profession and you raise the bar for it. There is more respect than ever today around refereeing - which is something I always wanted to push. To make referees' lives easier. I think I have achieved that... just a little bit. So, I'm happy."

With how much the Georgian has achieved in such a small space of time, the anguish he has had to endure and his effusive passion for the sport – he deserves to be.