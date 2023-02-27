Mohamed Haouas defended by coach after becoming first player to get two Six Nations red cards

Both teams had players sent off in the first quarter of a pulsating Paris match that produced seven tries as France won 32-21.

France coach Fabien Galthié is refusing to rule Mohamed Haouas out of contention for the World Cup after the prop became the first player in Six Nations rugby history to receive two red cards.

Haouas was ordered off in the 12th minute of France’s 32-21 win over Scotland on Sunday (Monday NZ time) – five minutes after Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist was red-carded for a head-high tackle.

The Montpellier front rower charged in at a ruck, with his head striking the skull of Scotland halfback Ben White.

Haouas was sent off against Scotland in 2020 for punching Jamie Ritchie, who now captains the Scots.

The 28-year-old was making his first start of the 2023 series after replacing Timaru-born tighthead Uini Atonio, who was banned for three matches for a high tackle on Ireland hooker Rob Herring in round two.

French media reported Galthié saying: “I have only one desire: to protect Mohamed Haouas’’.

Galthié did not dispute Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli’s decision to send Haous off, but said, in comments translated from Midi Olympique’s RugbyRama website, the prop was in “a very tough defensive position to hold’’.

Michel Euler/AP France's Mohamed Haouas leaves the field after being shown a red card against Scotland in Paris.

“You are defending your goal line and therefore must dominate the collision. He did, but the opposing scrum-half ducked on the action. At that time, Momo had neither the space nor the time to change his position. He paid dearly for it.”

Asked if the red card could affect Haouas’ consideration for the World Cup, Galthié said it was “a fact of the game, a sanction that we do not dispute’’.

David Rogers/Getty Images Mohammed Haouas of France punches Jamie Ritchie of Scotland in 2020 before receiving a red card at Murrayfield.

But he just wanted to “encourage him protect him and help him. He is part of the team, of this French team which led 19-0 against Scotland and won the match with an attacking bonus [point].’’

Haouas’ early shower forced Galthié to take off No 8 Grégory Aldritt – one of the world’s best backrowers – to enable Sipili Falatea, from Wallis and Fortuna, to take over at tighthead.

David Rogers/Getty Images Grant Gilchrist of Scotland is shown a red card by referee Nika Amashukeli.

Meanwhile, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend had no beef with Gilchrist’s red card.

"You run the risk if you hit around the head area," Townsend said of Gilchrist's red card, issued after the 2m lock’s shoulder struck French backrower Anthony Jelonch’s head.

"It's really unlike us. We've not come close to a red card in a tackle situation so to even be in that zone, I was surprised, but we had to adapt and adapt we did."

Jelonch passed a HIA concussion check but returned to the field only to suffer a knee injury.

Galthié said the “first diagnosis’’ showed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, which normally meant six months on the sidelines.

”Anthony’s news is not good and that’s why our joy [at beating Scotland] is moderate,’’ he said.

Michel Euler/AP France flanker Anthony Jelonch (C) makes a tackle on Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe, with Romain Ntamack in support.

Scotland had beaten England and Wales in the first two rounds, but Townsend felt their Paris performance was their best of the series despite the defeat.

"I'm disappointed with the result, but we'll take a lot from how we played," he told BBC Scotland.

"It feels weird saying that after a defeat but when you think of the circumstances we were in with a man down, with the scoreboard against us, France having lost once here in the last three or four years... we should have won that game."

Townsend said Scotland were “still in the championship’’, facing an undefeated Ireland, with “both playing for the Triple Crown.

“That’ll be huge motivation for us.’’

France travel to Twickenham to meet England in round four on March 11.