Springboks want Nigel Owens on their World Cup coaching team

Wales former test referee Nigel Owens appears to be in demand as the next Rugby World Cup approaches.

The Springboks are reportedly keen to recruit former test referee Nigel Owens to their coaching setup for the Rugby World Cup.

Reports in January had South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus first raising the possibility of a leading referee joining the Boks management, believing a former whistleman could help the defending champions negotiate the tricky rules enveloping the game.

South African news outlet City Press has reported that Welshman Owens, who has a century of tests to his name, has emerged to head a shortlist.

SKY SPORT Both teams had players sent off in the first quarter of a pulsating Paris match that produced seven tries as France won 32-21.

The one block in front of Owen, 51, could be his involvement with training the referees for World Rugby.

READ MORE:

* Rassie Erasmus found guilty of misconduct, handed suspension by World Rugby

* England coach Eddie Jones says Rassie Erasmus' referees rant was 'disrespectful'

* Support for Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby's 'monster'



If they can’t get Owens, the Springboks could look to employ a South African referee for the job. No timeline has been presented.

When approached by City Press for a comment, Owens said: “I haven’t heard anything, but it would certainly be an honour.”

Erasmus believes extra analysis on referees and rules could help the Springboks in their attempt to win back-to-back World Cups.

It’s not only looking at the best way to interpret rules but also give a feel for the way particular referees control matches.

The new tackle rules designed to help reduce concussions have proven a minefield for yellow and red cards. Scrums and breakdowns remain areas of confusion in a game cluttered by laws.

David Rogers/Getty Images Scotland’s Grant Gilchrist is sent off by referee Nika Amashukeli during the Six Nations match against France.

Hiring a referee is not a new concept. Several teams in the French Top 14 championship have former referees on their payrolls as analysts.

France head coach Fabien Galthie has hired Jerome Garces, who refereed the 2019 World Cup final won by South Africa against England, as their refereeing consultant.

There is irony in Erasmus seeking refereeing advice.

He has been highly critical of test refs over the past couple of years, with his criticism of Australia Nic Berry during the 2021 series against the British & Irish Lions in South Africa resulting in a lengthy ban.