Quade Cooper on Eddie Jones' World Cup radar

Quade Cooper’s stop-start test career could have another chapter with the Wallabies.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has given a strong hint that veteran playmaker Quade Cooper could be in his World Cup mix.

Cooper will be 35 by the time the tournament rolls around in France in September and is making his way back from a serious Achilles injury.

But the No 10 jersey appears to be a worrying area for Australia and Jones may yet call on the services of the 76-test veteran.

QUADE COOPER/INSTAGRAM Quade Cooper pulls off American football flick pass.

Jones told the ABC’s Offsiders show that he had met with Cooper recently and a slip of the tongue suggested he had big plans for him.

READ MORE:

* Quade Cooper's form leaves Wallabies selectors with 2023 World Cup conundrum

* 'He's an Australian hero': Quade Cooper set to be awarded citizenship after long battle

* He’s back: Quade Cooper to wear Wallabies No 10 jersey against Springboks



Asked if Cooper could make the World Cup, Jones said: “Yes I think so, he’s recovering well.

“I had a quick chat to him in Brisbane. He looked full of beans, he’s going back to play for his club in Japan, Kintetsu, who aren’t doing too well.

“They haven’t won a game, so they need a bit of Quade magic. Get his confidence back, get them to win a few games, and we will see where he can take us in the World Cup.”

Jones quickly backtracked on his choice of words, clarifying that he wasn’t guaranteeing Cooper’s Cup selection: “I didn’t say that, I said he could be [with us].

Gustavo Garello/AP Quade Cooper’s impressive test comeback was halted by a ruptured Achilles in Mendoza, Argentina last year.

“We will need to have three 10s at the World Cup, Quade could be one of them, and the other two spots are wide open.”

It would be Cooper’s third World Cup in what has been a stop-start test phase over the back half of his career.

He helped the Wallabies to a bronze medal at the 2011 tournament in New Zealand but was used as a back-up to Bernard Foley at the 2015 World Cup in England where the Wallabies lost the final to the All Blacks.

Cooper then fell out of favour with Wallabies coach Michael Cheika and didn’t make the 2017 tournament in Japan.

After four years on the outer, he was surprisingly recalled by Dave Rennie in 2021 and a more mature Cooper immediately impressed as he helped turn the Wallabies’ fortunes around in that season’s Rugby Championship as they ended the tournament with four successive victories.

The gifted Cooper then ruptured an Achilles tendon in Australia’s opening Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Mendoza last year and has undertaken a long rehabilitation.