Beware All Blacks, Rabbitohs' Cameron Murray happy to chat with Eddie Jones - in 2025

Cameron Murray is off contract at the Rabbitohs in 2025, but there’s talk rugby officials will shoulder tap him before then.

Cameron Murray says he is open to sitting down with Eddie Jones once his Rabbitohs deal comes to an end in 2025 – but rugby officials are weighing up making a move to get the South Sydney skipper out of Redfern early.

A day after the Sydney Morning Herald revealed Jones had his sights set on Murray after Joseph Suaalii re-committed to the Sydney Roosters for another year, Murray himself said he would never slam the door shut on a code switch.

Murray was a second-five and captain of Newington College’s first XV, and his enormous work rate and ruthless defence are traits that appeal to Jones.

Still only 25, Murray would have more than 18 months to prepare for the 2027 World Cup on home soil if he made the switch. If rugby could somehow prize him away from Redfern a year early, Murray would be in contention for the British and Irish Lions tour, also in Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald understands at least one top-ranking official has already made contact with Murray’s camp.

The reduced risk of head knocks - and being required to make fewer tackles in rugby - would also appeal to Murray, who has had his share of concussions.

However, the lock forward knows he is part of a Souths side that has enough talent and experience to win at least one premiership in the coming years.

Souths fans can only hope any NRL success will entice Murray to stay in league rather than convince him to walk away knowing he has nothing left to prove.

“I’m contracted for three years, that’s where my focus is, and beyond that, the time will come to think about my future,” Murray told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday.

“I haven’t heard anything from Eddie. I haven’t heard from anyone, really.

“I’m not someone who will say, ‘I’m happy to win a few comps and then go somewhere else’. This club means too much to me to just tick off a few comps and then leave.

“If the time comes and I’m off contract, and I’m negotiating my future, I’ll think about it then. I loved school rugby. I’ll still watch the big internationals, but I don’t want much sport at all.”

Murray’s South Sydney teammate Lachlan Ilias, who played first XV for Trinity Grammar and with the Australian Schoolboys, said it made sense for Jones to show an interest in a player like Murray.

“Eddie is trying to target the best players in league, Cam is one of those players, and he could play any position in rugby, except prop,” Ilias said.

“But Cam is also one of the faces of this organisation, and I couldn’t see him going anywhere. Whatever sport he plays he’s good at.”

Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika told the Sydney Morning Herald before the 2021 grand final that Murray would have been a Wallaby by now had he remained in rugby, and it was rare for a player to be so influential on either side of the ball.

Cheika, however, also doubted Murray would leave league after all his achievements, and said at the time: “In Cameron’s case, he certainly wouldn’t be too old to make the transition, but why would he? A guy where he is now in the game, you won’t be luring him back. And he’s not even at the peak of his powers yet in league.”

Jones has made it clear he is only interested in players who are serious about playing rugby.

Suaalii has taken up an option for 2024, but has left the window open to move in 2025. A big factor in his next move will be whether James Tedesco remains at the Roosters and stands in the way of his fullback aspirations.