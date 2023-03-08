'Not enough to feed my family' - Kiwi rugby star's dire Wales contract offer

Willis Halaholo has played almost 100 games for Cardiff but has an uncertain future there.

Former Hurricanes centre Willis Halaholo has been caught up in Welsh rugby’s financial crisis, being offered a contract extension he claims “won't even be enough to feed my family”.

The Auckland-born 32-year-old has played five tests for Wales and 92 matches for Cardiff since moving north in 2016, but says these are “dark times” as he tries to plot a way forward.

His situation has been compounded by serious injuries. He hasn’t played since last October because of a hamstring problem and was due to return for Cardiff against Ulster last weekend. Sadly, hat didn’t happen as he sustained an Achilles injury that will require surgery and could keep him out for almost a year.

With players facing wage reductions that almost saw their test stars go on strike for the recent Six Nations match against England, these are tough times in the rugby-mad principality. Halaholo admits the situation is getting to him as his Cardiff contract expires at the end of the current season.

He issued an emotional statement on social media, angry at his extension proposal and fearing he may have to return to New Zealand.

His frustrations are heightened by his decision late last year to turn down other offers because of his loyalty to Cardiff, and a desire to extend his test career which meant he had to be playing in Wales.

"Don't know how many more of this I can take. Worked so hard to get back for today's game and then a freak accident just happens to my Achilles … dark times at the moment. Don't know how to feel," Halaholo, who played for Waikato and Southland, wrote.

"Getting a offer that won't even be enough to feed my family. Pay reduction I was willing [to take] because of the love I have for the club and also the feeling of unfinished business in the red [Wales] jersey knowing I haven't been given that proper chance to show I can truly add.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Centre Willis Halaholo has earned five test caps for Wales but might have to take his rugby game elsewhere.

"But I can't accept an offer that can't even feed my family on a month-to-month basis. Regrets are running through my mind as I turned [down] offers to go abroad back in October in the hope of still representing both jerseys. But now I'm hating myself because this situation we are in.

"The worst part is knowing my coach wants to keep me, but the money doesn't add up and would mean we would be stretched and struggle to provide for the kids.

"Not only that but now I have to wait and have hope that someone will pick up an injured player.

"Hoping that my highlights and the potential of what I can bring would be enough to get something at least enough to provide for my family and then play myself into a position to ask for what I feel I'm really worth maybe the following season.

"At the moment it's just dark times of uncertainty and possibly just have to move back to New Zealand."