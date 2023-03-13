Ireland flanker forced to throw to lineouts, prop scrummages at hooker after injury crisis

Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier prepares to throw the ball into the line-out against Scotland.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell quipped that he had no doubt flanker Josh van der Flier could throw to lineouts because of his sporting dexterity.

"Josh throwing in, well what can't he do,?” Farrell said after Ireland’s 22-7 Six Nations win over Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

"He took up golf three years ago and he's in single figures on his handicap.”

Van der Flier – World Rugby’s 2022 men’s player of the year – spent the second half as a stand-in lineout thrower after Ireland lost specialist hookers Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher to injuries.

Ireland were also forced to field specialist loosehead prop Cian Healy at hooker in scrums, but the throwing duties remained with van der Flier.

Farrell – whose world No 1-ranked side will win the Six Nations Grand Slam if they beat England in Dublin next weekend – described the situation as “organised chaos’’.

“We didn't know what was happening until the last second about whether Ronan was coming back on.

"We made half a plan with Cian going to scrummage, because he's good at that and that paid off for us."

Healy, 35, came on for his 122nd test having not played hooker since high school.

His entry served to strengthen the Ireland scrum, which dominated after Scotland replaced their starting front rowers.

Van der Flier was pinpoint accurate with most of his deliveries to the lineout, although three late throws did go astray after Ireland had established an unassailable lead.

Andrew Milligan/AP Ireland's Mack Hansen is tackled by Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe.

Ireland was left with a burgeoning casualty ward, with five players injured against the Scots.

Star No 8 Caelan Doris hobbled off after landing awkwardly in a tackle, Sheehan went off for a HIA and did not return, lock Ian Henderson had his arm in a cast post-game and Kelleher crocked his shoulder an d was unable to throw to the lineout or push in the scrums.

Centre Garry Ringrose was stretchered off after being treated on the pitch following his head and neck area hitting Blair Kinghorn’s hip in a tackle.

“Garry is up and talking, a little bit dazed. So, he’s taking his time, trying to come around. He’s not in the dressing-room, he’s in the medical room,’’ Farrell said.

The victory – after Scotland trailed by one point at halftime - was a testament to Ireland’s depth, with captain Jonathan Sexton saying they had shown their ability to respond to adversity while winning last year’s test series against the All Blacks.

Jane Barlow/PA via AP Ireland's Jonny Sexton holds the Centenary Quaich, following a win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

“We want to be a tougher team, tougher to go through things like that. Even in New Zealand when we were there and we had Covid in the camp, we had front-rowers going down all over the shop and we managed to put in some performances there.

"So we’ve built it over the last three years and it’s nice for it to come to fruition today, I think. So look, a very special day but ultimately it’s a semi-final and the big one is next week."

Sexton, 37, will get a chance against England to become the outright record holder for most Six Nations points.

He equalled the record held by Irish compatriot Ronan O’Gara by kicking three goals against Scotland to go to 557 points.

“ROG will be trying to pay me off to retire now,” Sexton joked at the post-match press conference.