Rugby Australia eye multi-million dollar bid to lure teen NRL star Joseph Suaalii

Joseph Suaalii is mulling a million-dollar-a-season offer to defect to rugby on a two-year deal from 2025, putting him on the same cross-code trajectory as Sonny Bill Williams and Israel Folau.

Two weeks after the Roosters locked in their teenage superstar for 2024, rugby circles were abuzz about a looming deal between the 19-year-old and Rugby Australia.

RA chairman Hamish McLennan denied any contracts had been signed when contacted by the Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday. Other sources confirmed it was a work in progress.

Rumours of a $A2 million ($NZ 2.1 million a season offer were shot down, but it is expected the price tag would be above the $A1 million($NZ 1.07 million) a season mark, putting Suaalii in the realms of top Wallabies earner Michael Hooper and tight-head prop Taniela Tupou, who defected to the Melbourne Rebels from Queensland.

If RA gets its man, Penrith-raised Suaalii will follow the same path as dual-code international Folau, who joined the Waratahs ahead of the 2013 Super Rugby season and made his Test debut for Australia in the blockbuster British and Irish Lions series that July.

If Suaalii moves to rugby after finishing the 2024 season with the Roosters, he could link up with the Waratahs in the Super Rugby pre-season and have a chance to play the combined England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland side when it tours here in 2025.

He would also have the chance to cast himself as a next-generation Sonny Bill Williams, emulating the NRL and All Blacks legend’s success in both codes.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii played both rugby codes as a junior.

It is understood Suaalii’s position is that if he does not renew with the Roosters beyond 2024, he will not countenance playing for another NRL club.

The rumours were news to the Roosters but did not come as a surprise, especially since he decided earlier this month to take up only the final-year option of his current contract instead of something longer.

There is also a growing acceptance at the club that Suaalii is likely to continue chopping and changing as he has done throughout his junior and professional career. He grew up playing rugby league but balanced both codes through high school, playing for South Sydney in the Harold Matthews Cup and at fullback in the 1st XV at The King’s School. At representative level he was selected for the GPS 1st XV, the NSW Schoolboys and Australian Schoolboys sevens.

Suaalii’s agent, Isaac Moses, did not return the Sydney Morning Herald’s calls. Moses last week renewed his accreditation with the Rugby Union Players Association, a requirement of player agents in order to negotiate with RA on behalf of their clients. Moses also manages the Waratahs’ Kurtley Beale and Will Harris, as well as France-based Will Skelton.

To clinch a deal, RA would need to line up a Super Rugby club for the sought-after fullback, with the Waratahs the logical option. NSW Rugby did not respond to inquiries from the Herald.