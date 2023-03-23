Sanzaar chiefs consider radical dates shift for Rugby Championship, All Blacks seasons

Rieko Ioane charges forward for the All Blacks in a 2022 Bledisloe Cup test. Reports claim Sanzaar officials are considering switching the Rugby Championship to autumn before the Super Rugby season.

The Wallabies could play test matches in March and April, with the Super Rugby season following from May to September, in a radical restructure of the rugby calendar being considered by Sanzaar

Sources familiar with the discussions, who spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald on the condition of anonymity due to their confidential nature, said the proposed shake-up centres on shifting the Rugby Championship from its window of August to October to an unprecedented autumn spot that aligns better with the northern hemisphere.

Informed sources say the talks have stemmed from South Africa and Argentina rugby union chiefs approaching their Sanzaar partners – Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby – last year to ask for a major rethink of the Rugby Championship schedule, due to their players being unable to take a lengthy break in the year.

South Africa and Argentina teams were cut from Super Rugby during Covid-19, and five South African sides joined the Celtic-based United Rugby Championship. A majority of Springboks and Pumas players now play in European competitions.

READ MORE:

* Rugby Australia eye multi-million dollar bid to lure teen NRL star Joseph Suaalii

* The bundle of joy driving Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa to star in Super Rugby Pacific

* Finding assistants next big task for future All Blacks coach Scott Robertson

* Mark Reason: Super Rugby Pacific woes suggest the rugged Kiwi male has disappeared



After the July Test window, the Springboks and Pumas continue to play in the Rugby Championship through to October, and don’t get a block of off-season leave.

“These guys aren’t getting a break, at all. I am always talking with the club coaches in Europe, to try and negotiate it out,” Pumas coach Michael Cheika told the Sydney Morning Herald last year.

Sanzaar partners subsequently mapped out a range of alternative scenarios, and further discussions are expected at the next board meeting in May.

SKY SPORT After a last-gasp win in Melbourne, the All Blacks triumphed with ease over the Wallabies in Auckland in 2022.

The sensitivity surrounding South Africa and Argentina being unhappily jettisoned from Super Rugby is a backdrop for the talks, with Sanzaar partners keen to explore all options to keep the lucrative Rugby Championship competition alive.

The most radical plan being modelled is shifting the Rugby Championship from a winter/spring slot to the southern autumn, in which the four-team tournament would likely start in March.

World Rugby observes a Six Nations international window – during which clubs are forced to release players – starting in February. While there is appetite for the Rugby Championship to emulate the popularity of the Six Nations as a standalone tournament, starting in February is not seen as ideal.

Shifting the Rugby Championship means Super Rugby would have to move from its current February to June slot, and likely switch to May to September.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders playhers celebrate winning the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific final.

Under a proposal discussed at the Sanzaar table, Super Rugby would continue through the July test window, with test players absent. Sources say the three tests could even be played as midweek fixtures, like State of Origin, and involve bye or split rounds to minimise the impact on Super Rugby, without halting the competition.

Moving Wallabies games to the first third of the year would be a seismic shift in tradition. Almost all the side’s tests played since 1899 have been staged in the second half of the year.

In 675 tests, the Wallabies have played only once in March (in France at the end of a 1957-58 tour) and once in April (against Argentina in Brisbane in 1995).

The current discussions are not the first time Sanzaar has contemplated a radical re-ordering of the southern hemisphere calendar. The four unions previously considered shifting the Rugby Championship to March and April when the world was tipped upside down in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a global Test calendar was explored.

John Davidson/Photosport Ruben Love scores for Wellington in the final of the 2022 NPC, a competition New Zealand Rugby has traditionally treasured.

However, swapping the Rugby Championship and Super Rugby order would likely be as divisive as it is radical.

It would require Australia and New Zealand to effectively agree to play tests cold, after a three-month break, against match-fit South Africans and Argentinians. Marketing and selling tickets to Test matches, at a time when most club rugby hasn’t started, would also be a big challenge.

It means Australian club competitions would rarely see Super Rugby players. New Zealand Rugby is also highly protective of the National Provincial Championship, which runs from August to October.

Meanwhile, World Rugby is reportedly close to finalising plans for a world league, which will result in a “grand final” between the best northern hemisphere and best southern hemisphere Test teams every two years.

The league is set to be introduced in 2026 with points awarded for Tests in the July and November windows, which would culminate in a showdown between the top sides on the fourth weekend of every second November.

There will be two groups of six from each hemisphere, in the shape of the Six Nations sides and the Rugby Championship teams, along with Japan and Fiji. The new league would spell the end of three-Test tours in July but has drawn criticism for locking out second-tier test nations such as Georgia, Samoa and Tonga.