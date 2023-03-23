Warren Gatland names two Kiwis, no Welsh in his fantasy British and Irish Lions team

Ireland's James Lowe breaks away to score against Wales on his way to a place in Warren Gatland’s fantasy British and Irish Lions team.

OPINION: Throughout my coaching career, I have always tried to be transparent and honest about my selections. Previously when I have been Lions coach, I have been criticised for not picking enough Scotland players, but that was because I felt it reflected where they were as a team at the time.

Which explains why if I was to pick a Lions side to play a test match next weekend, I would not have any of my Wales players in the 23. It is simply a reflection of where we are as a team right now. I thought we improved as the Six Nations went on, but we still have a long way to go.

I am confident that we will get better, and it would be interesting to see if we do this exercise again after the World Cup warm-up games and the World Cup itself, how much it would change. I have set some parameters in picking my 23.

I have not included any player who was injured ahead of the final round of matches, which has ruled out the likes of Garry Ringrose, who probably would have been in my starting XV, and Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.

READ MORE:

* Panel overturns Freddie Steward red card that helped Ireland win Six Nations title

* Sanzaar chiefs consider radical dates shift for Rugby Championship, All Blacks seasons

* North v South grand final every two years in World Rugby's global tournament blueprint

* Steve Hansen's World Cup 'chokers' message for Ireland



Because this is a hypothetical short turn-around with a short period of preparation, I have also gone for some national combinations that should go well. And remember, this is only one man’s opinion.

If I had to pick a Lions head coach, it would be Andy Farrell! And I am sure he would have different ideas. But here we go…

SKY SPORT England lose Freddie Steward to red card in Six Nations defeat in Dublin to champions Ireland.

15: Hugo Keenan (Ireland, fullback, 30 caps)

I thought Freddie Steward was really good during the Six Nations as well, but Hugo’s work rate is exceptional, as is the amount of ground he covers and his aerial work.

14: Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland, wing, 28 caps; 3 Lions caps)

Andrew Milligan/PA via AP A Wales tackler struggles to contain Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe.

Mack Hansen is very unlucky here but I’m switching Duhan to the right wing. I think he is in much better shape physically than he was when he was with the Lions a couple of years ago. He caused defenders all sorts of problems, carried well and scored some outstanding tries. He has also definitely improved his aerial game, which was something he had to work on.

13: Huw Jones (Scotland, outside centre, 36 caps).

David Rogers/Getty Images Huw Jones of Scotland touches down against England at Twickenham.

With Garry Ringrose being injured, I have gone with Huw Jones. He has come of age during this championship, proving himself to be a potent attacking threat and forming a hugely impressive partnership in the Scotland midfield.

12: Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland, inside centre,16 caps)

David Rogers/Getty Images Sione Tuipulotu passes theball during the Scotland captain's run at Twickenham.

Which is why I have gone for his partner Sione Tuipulotu. I was also impressed with the impact Bundee Aki made for Ireland, but Sione has a superb all-around game. He does not just give you good go-forward ball but can make the pass and offload as well.

11: James Lowe (Ireland, wing, 20 caps)

Andrew Milligan/AP Ireland's James Lowe is tackled by a Scottish defender.

One of the players of the championship. His left-foot kicking option is such an important weapon, his work-rate is excellent – he goes looking for the ball and gets lots of touches and is a big physical presence. He has also addressed some of the defensive lapses that he had previously and scores crucial tries in big moments.

10: Johnny Sexton (Ireland, fly half, 113 caps; 6 Lions caps)

David Rogers/Getty Images Evergreen Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is Warren Gatland’s pick to captain his fantasy Lions team.

He had a tremendous Six Nations campaign and like a good wine seems to be getting better with age. He runs Test matches like a chess grandmaster – he has plenty of time on the ball and is excellent at making the right decisions in terms of when to run, pass or kick. Sexton would be my Lions captain.

9: Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland, halfback, 25 caps)

Peter Morrison/AP Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park gets a kick away under pressure from England lock Maro Itoje.

I have gone with the Irish half-back combination. He has got an excellent kicking game but also a brilliant running game, not just in terms of when he runs himself but also in finding his forwards and controlling the pack.

8: Caelan Doris (Ireland, No 8, 28 caps)

David Rogers/Getty Images Caelan Doris of Ireland breaks with the ball against France.

He would have been in contention for the Lions in 2021 had he not missed the Six Nations that year because of concussion. Has emerged as one of the best No 8s in the world – a big ball carrier with an excellent work-rate.

7: Josh van der Flier (Ireland, flanker, 50 caps)

David Rogers/Getty Images Josh van der Flier of Ireland prepares to throw the ball into the line-out against Scotland at Murrayfield.

There are some great sevens around, but Josh is explosive, quick and provides some diversity in terms of carrying. It is not surprising that he is world player of the year.

6: Jack Conan (Ireland, flanker, 38 caps; 3 Lions caps)

David Rogers/Getty Images Jack Conan (R) and Robbie Henshaw of Ireland celebrate after their Grand Slam victory.

I have gone with an all-Ireland back row, but probably not what most people might expect. Peter O’Mahony has had a good Six Nations and is unlucky to miss out but I have gone with an all-Leinster combination. I have a lot of time for Jack. He doesn’t make many mistakes and I like the balance.

5: Maro Itoje (England, lock, 67 caps; 6 Lions caps)

David Rogers/Getty Images England lock Maro Itoje at training.

I feel Maro has plateaued in the last few years since his upward curve when he burst onto the scene, but I still think he is a world-class lock. His line-out and mauling are top class and I still think there is more growth in him - another level.

I don’t think we have seen the same intensity he had in terms of carrying, charging down kicks and being a nuisance though.

4: James Ryan (Ireland, lock, 53 caps)

Jane Barlow/PA via AP Ireland's James Ryan tests Scotlandâs defence.

We wanted to take him on the Lions tour in 21 but he was unavailable for personal reasons, and he has since grown and matured into a world-class lock with great leadership skills. He has an excellent all-round game.

3: Tadhg Furlong (Ireland, prop, 65 caps; 6 Lions caps)

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Tadhg Furlong (R) of Ireland, pictured against the Wallabies last November, made a successful return for the final stages of the Six Nations.

Tadgh has only just returned from injury but will have benefited from the game time and his experience of playing in the big games makes him the stand-out selection. There is also the combination with Sheehan for the two-three in the scrum

2: Dan Sheehan (Ireland, hooker, 17 caps)

Peter Morrison/AP Ireland's Dan Sheehan celebrates one of his two tries against England.

There are a lot of good hookers around at the moment and Ireland have a few of them, but Dan has some X-factor in terms of his pace and causes a lot of problems when he carries and scores tries.

1: Ellis Genge (England, prop, 48 caps)

David Rogers/Getty Images Ellis Genge of England crashes over for a try against Scotland at Twickenham.

I could have gone with an all-Irish front row but I really like what Ellis gives you around the field in terms of his energy and carrying - but Andrew Porter is unlucky.

Replacements

David Rogers/Getty Images Warren Gatland, (R) the Lions head coach talks to Johnny Sexton during a Lions training session in Christchurch in 2017.

16: George Turner (Scotland, hooker)

This was a toss up between him and Rob Herring but I thought George has carried well for Scotland, his set-piece has been good and he has defended well. The Scotland forward pack has gone pretty well in the Six Nations as a whole.

17: Andrew Porter (Ireland, prop)

Andrew is a huge physical specimen and has a great work-rate. But he probably has got to fix up some technical stuff at scrum time with his elbow going to the ground. He has had some big moments, both in scoring tries and defensively.

18: Zander Ferguson (Scotland, prop)

I thought he scrummaged really well for Scotland this season and has matured into a formidable forward who is also capable of giving his side a carrying option.

19: Johnny Gray (Scotland, lock)

Experience probably edges it for him ahead of a few other locks. He has had some injury problems but has been very consistent for Scotland and been really good in the line-out. The selection came just a bit too soon for Ryan Baird.

20: Jamie Ritchie (Scotland, flanker)

His leadership when he has been fit has made a significant difference for Scotland. We could have put Peter O’Mahony in there or even started him or Jamie ahead of Jack. It was probably always going to be two from those three.

21: Alex Mitchell (England, halfback)

This is my bolter selection. I really liked what Alex did from the bench for England. He was outstanding in bringing some pace when England needed it and he can bring extra speed to the game if we need to change things up.

22: Owen Farrell (England, flyhalf)

I have gone for the experience and leadership of Owen. It could have Marcus Smith if he had more game time and obviously Finn Russell would have probably come into the 23 if he was fit.

23: Robbie Henshaw (Ireland, outside centre)

With a couple of injuries in the midfield, I have gone for Robbie, who has the experience of playing full-back as well as centre and looked good for Ireland on his return from injury.