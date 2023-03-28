Ireland captain Johnny Sexton an injury concern for Rugby World Cup

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton suffered a groin injury when they beat England this month to win the Grand Slam (FILE PHOTO).

Irish star Johnny Sexton is racing to be fit for the Rugby World Cup after suffering a groin injury that will likely rule him out for the rest of Europe’s domestic season.

The veteran first five-eighth was hurt in the final moments of Ireland’s win over England this month that clinched the Grand Slam in their Six Nations success.

The 37-year-old’s club, Leinster, said the Ireland captain would undergo a procedure for the injury this week.

"Johnny Sexton will see a specialist on Tuesday and have a procedure on the groin injury picked up in Ireland's Six Nations game against England, which will likely keep him sidelined for the remainder of the Leinster Rugby season," the club said in a statement.

A comeback date isn’t yet clear ahead of Ireland’s first warm-up test for the World Cup against Italy in Dublin on August 5.

Ireland, the world No 1, are one of the favourites for the World Cup and are likely to meet the All Blacks or France in the quarterfinals.

Sexton is key to their chances after playing 113 tests since 2009 and will be desperate to help his country progress beyond the quarterfinal stage for the first time.

The first match of their World Cup campaign in Pool B, which also includes reigning champions South Africa, is against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9.

Sexton has said he will retire after the World Cup ends in October and the injury means he has probably played his final match for Leinster, who are competing in Europe’s Champions Cup and the domestic United Rugby Championship, with their season finishing in May.

Meanwhile, Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg has confirmed he will also retire after the World Cup.

Hogg will be 31 at his third World Cup and played his 100th test in this year’s Six Nations when Scotland finished third behind Ireland and France.

Scott Heppell/AP Scotland's Stuart Hogg has announced his retirement.

He also toured three times with the British and Irish Lions in 2013, 2017 and 2021 after his test debut in 2012.

"I don't feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer," Hogg said.

"I've always wanted to finish at the top end of the game. After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game."

Scotland are also in Pool B with South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania.