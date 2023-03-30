Llanelli - All Blacks conquerors in 1972 - pull out of Welsh rugby's premier league

The original scoreboard from Stradey Park showing the score from Llanelli's famous win against the New Zealand All Blacks in 1972.

Llanelli – the south Wales town that still dines out on beating the 1972-73 All Blacks – will be without a Welsh Premier League Division next season.

The 151-year-old club that produced the late, great Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Phil Bennett – announced this week that it did not have the resources to compete in a revamped Premier Division and will concentrate on player development next season.

Llanelli – from a proud, working class town near Swansea – have won four Premier Division titles since 1992 and 14 Welsh Cup crowns since 1973.

The Premier Division will be contested by eight teams next season, with 30 league and cup fixtures planned.

That’s a bridge too far for Llanelli, which cited the challenge of the games schedule and “once in a generation costs pressures’’ as well as the pressure to supply players to the Scarlets professional team as factors in its decision.

The club – bottom of the Premier standings – will complete their final five games this term and said in a statement it “intends to play competitive matches outside of the Premiership calendar as a development team next season”.

The announcement has been greeted with sadness in the Welsh rugby community because of the club’s standing in the game and its reputation as a production line for some of Wales’ greatest players.

BBC Roy Bergiers scored from a chargedown as Llanelli beat the touring All Blacks in October 1972.

Llanelli won international acclaim for their 9-3 win over the All Blacks before 26,000 fans at Stradey Park in December 1972.

A display of the scoreboard has had pride of place in the Llanelli club shop.

Welsh comedian and singer Max Boyce penned a poem at the time saluting Llanelli’s heroes.

He wrote: Those that went to Stradey, boys Will remember 'til they die

How New Zealand were defeated

And how the pubs ran dry.

That Llanelli team contained current or future British and Irish Lions in captain Delme Thomas, Phil Bennett, J J Williams, Ray Gravell and Derek Quinnell.

David Davies/PA/via AP Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Phil Bennett, pictured in 2005, was one of Llanelli’s most famous players.

Coached by rugby genius Carwyn James, who had masterminded the 1971 Lions’ series win in New Zealand, Llanelli held the All Blacks – captained by Ian Kirkpatrick – try-less.

Centre Roy Bergiers scored from a charge-down, Bennett converted and wing Andy Hill kicked a long-range penalty.

Llanelli are the last Welsh side to have beaten the All Blacks, a feat the Welsh national team hasn’t achieved since 1953.

Gareth Jenkins, a Llanelli flanker in 1972 who later became a Wales coach, told the BBC on the game’s 50th anniversary in 2022 – that 50 per cent of his team were miners and the remainder were steel workers.

No rugby amnesiac in Llanelli remembers, however, that the All Blacks won seven of their eight visits to Stradey Park, dating back to the Invincibles’ 1924 tour.

Derek Flynn/Stuff Emrys Davies, pictured, aged 97, in a Blenheim rest home in 2011, played for Llanelli against the touring All Blacks in 1935 before settling in New Zealand in 1950.

The last All Blacks-Llanelli encounter came in 1997 when Justin Marshall captained the tourists to a 81-3 romp after four tries to Christian Cullen and doubles by Jeff Wilson and Norm Hewitt.

While the Class of 72 remains Llanelli’s most revered, the club has produced other Wales and British and Irish Lions notables, including current interim Welsh Rugby Union chairman Ieuan Evans, flyhalf Stephen Jones and centre Jonathan Davies, who starred in the Lions’ drawn series with the All Blacks in 2017.