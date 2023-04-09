Rugby ref Nigel Owens making plans to adopt a child with his partner, turns down coaching job

Nigel Owens – the Welsh whistleblower regarded as one of world rugby’s greatest referees – says he has turned down a coaching role with the Springboks because he’s about to start a family.

The 51-year-old – who refereed 100 tests before retiring in 2020 – said the offer from Rassie Erasmus to join South Africa’s coaching team for the World Cup – was tempting but the timing was off.

While he is busy on his farm and has advisory roles with the Welsh Rugby Union, the United Rugby Championship and World Rugby, Owens wrote in his Wales Online column that family came first.

“The main reason why I had to turn down the job is because myself and my partner Barrie have some exciting news to share - we are currently in the final stages of the adoption process and will hopefully be starting our family in the coming months,’’ Owens wrote.

“There’s not too much I can say at the moment about the process itself, but we are both incredibly excited. It’s something that we’ve spoken about for a few years now and it’s taken a while to get here, but now that it’s happening we can’t wait, although I must admit it’s also a little nerve-wracking.

“As any parent will tell you, there’s no bigger commitment than raising a child, so that was obviously the main reason why I decided against the South Africa job in the end. I couldn’t, nor would I want to, go away for the next six months with this happening.

Owens said the Springboks job “looked great’’ and “while it is a great privilege to have even been considered for the role, it has simply come at the wrong time in my life”.

He could no longer afford to spend six months away from Wales, he said.

Owens said the job would have entailed joining the squad in South Africa, refereeing their contact sessions and talking with players “about how to deal with officials and what to expect from them’’.

“If the Springboks had asked me probably maybe two years ago, then it is something I would have likely said yes to without any real thought.”