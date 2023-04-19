Sacked All Blacks assistant Brad Mooar lands glamour gig

Sacked All Blacks assistant Brad Mooar’s coaching comeback continues to gather pace with a key role for the World XV’s looming clash with the British Barbarians.

His old mate Steve Hansen is in charge of the World XV and has called up Mooar to help prepare the star-studded side to take on Eddie Jones’ Baabaas in a match to be played at Twickenham on May 29 (NZT).

Mooar has managed to keep busy since All Blacks head coach Ian Foster cast him aside after last year’s home test series defeat to Ireland, with that result a piece of unwanted history for the New Zealand team.

Welsh flyhalf Phil Bennett, who has died at 73, started one of the greatest tries ever scored against the All Blacks, for the Barbarians at Cardiff in 1973.

Mooar was hired as an attack consultant by Scotland for the recent Six Nations championship, the same role he held for the All Blacks from 2020 to 2022.

Moaar, who has coaching experience with the Crusaders and Welsh outfit Scarlets, is excited at the prospect of taking on some of the world’s best players for such a high profile match in London.

“I’m super pumped to be part of the World XV coaching set up with Steve Hansen – it’s massively exciting. To be coaching some of the world’s best players, bringing them together, and being part of a special week of bonding and learning off each other is going to be a huge privilege,” he said as his appointment was confirmed on Wednesday.

“It’s also a great opportunity for me to learn more about the game, and how different players see the game. I’m really grateful for the opportunity that I have been given to be part of it. The challenge of coaching against the Barbarians is a great one.

“I love the Barbarians concept and all the team’s history. I love the connection with the Phil Bennett sidestep, and that great try from Gareth Edwards back in the day is iconic.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Brad Mooar will handle the attack for the World XV against the British Barbarians.

“I know that Eddie will have them well prepared and they will have some tricks up their sleeve. I’m looking forward to the challenge of preparing for a game at the highest level, whilst also not knowing exactly what is going to come. We will be looking to put our own stamp on the game as well.

“It will be great to be working alongside Steve again. Our relationship goes back to the mid-90s when he was my coach, and that relationship has grown ever since. He has been a huge support to me and my career, so the chance to work alongside him in a campaign like this is hugely exciting.

“Our conversations have already been really fruitful about how to put this team together, the type of game we want to play, and the opportunity that we’ll have with these guys in the week leading up to the game and then in the game itself. I can’t wait to get alongside Steve and get amongst it.”