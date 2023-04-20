Bakkies Botha: I loved stitches and broken bones

“Rugby is hard and brutal,” said Bakkies Botha, and that’s the way he liked it.

Notorious Springboks hard man Bakkies Botha has spoken of his love of stitches and broken bones as he reminisced over his time alongside an All Blacks great at French giants Toulon.

Botha was attending the inaugural intake for Toulon’s Hall of Fame in the south of France where Marcel Bailette, Marcel Bodrero, Christian Carrere, André Herrero, Eric Champ, Jerome Gallion, Joe van Niekerk, and Jonny Wilkinson became the first eight inductees from a club famous for importing top talent.

“Coming to a club like Toulon was just the icing on the cake,” Botha, 43, said in an interview with RMC Sport about ending his stellar career in the tough French and European championships.

“Meeting Jonny Wilkinson, Carl Hayman, Matt Giteau and Drew Mitchell … one of the reasons I came was to discover Carl Hayman, who was already playing here.

“I still think today that he was one of the best tightheads in the world. And beyond the magnificent climate here, the sea, the environment, I wanted to play with Carl Hayman.

“I came here to play in a team where all the players were my enemies. They all played against me before, and then you arrive in Toulon, and you all have to play together. That’s what was special for me because the last three years of my career ended on a good note.”

Botha felt the French environment suited his style. His no-nonsense approach saw him adored by the Toulon fans during a stint where he played 73 matches for the club and helped them win three Champions Cup titles and one Top 14 trophy.

“I like the physical and brutal side of this game. I love it,” Botha, whose 85 tests for South Africa included the 2007 World Cup victory, said.

“The more stitches and broken bones, the more I liked it. But I must confess today that my years in Toulon were the ones where I had the most injuries in my career.

“Matt Giteau told me not long ago that he remembers a kick-off in Agen and that he heard like the sound of a machine gun - I had broken my arm. In another game, I had a skull fracture.

“But that’s rugby ... it’s hard and brutal.

“That’s why I came to France because I had seen a lot of Top 14 videos and when the weather is wet, you can’t escape easily.

“In the Top 14, the rugby suited me like a glove. It was a little slower than in Super 12, but it was much more physical and brutal. It was hard.

“That’s what I liked in Toulon. The Top 14 is a brutal competition, and you have to be at your best physical level to make the difference.”