'Probably not going to happen' - Tawera Kerr-Barlow on his Wallabies hopes

Former All Blacks halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow has starred in the yellow jersey of La Rochelle in France and Europe.

Former All Blacks halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow concedes his hope of playing for the Wallabies “probably isn’t going to happen” now.

Kerr-Barlow, who is about to contest Europe’s Champions Cup final with his French club La Rochelle, had earlier talked about the possibility of representing his country of birth Australia after World Rugby relaxed their tough eligibility rules.

But with his good mate Dave Rennie being axed from the Australia coaching positions and replaced by former Wallabies, Japan and England coach Eddie Jones, it seems Kerr-Barlow has had to readjust any expectations.

Jones invited seven overseas-based players to join his recent first camp with Wallabies hopefuls via Zoom but Kerr-Barlow wasn’t in the mix.

Halfback is an area of strength in the Australian game with Nick White, Tate McDermott and Jake Gordon the leading candidates for the No 9 jersey.

“Probably not going to happen, I don’t think. You never know, but that is the impression I get. So, nothing for the moment there,” Kerr-Barlow told Rugby Pass as he updated his dream of being a dual international.

The 32-year-old former Waikato and Chiefs player, who played 29 times for the All Blacks and helped them win the 2015 World Cup, said he would continue to be available for Australia if Jones wanted him.

“If they give me a call, I definitely won’t hang up.”

But he felt his initial interest, on the back of an exploratory call from Rennie, had been exaggerated somewhat.

“I think it kind of got blown out of proportion,” Kerr-Barlow told RugbyPass.

“I was happy to be available, it’s where I grew up for a long period of time and where I was born. That is all I meant.”

For now his focus is on helping La Rochelle defend their European title against Irish heavyweights Leinster in Dublin this weekend where he is certain to line out against fellow Kiwi import Jamison Gibson-Park.

The former Blues halfback has made a huge impression with Leinster and earned Irish test status with a World Cup opportunity beckoning in France later this year.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Tawera Kerr-Barlow played 29 times for the All Blacks.

“Jamison is a great player,” Kerr-Barlow said.

“I’m not sure if we crossed paths in high school, he played for Gisborne Boys, but I played a lot against him in New Zealand (as a pro). He is a quality nine, and he can run the socks off almost anyone and he has been doing a fabulous job for Leinster.

“It looks like he is a big part of how they play and the tempo and his ability to speed the game up. Definitely, I would say he is a big factor for them.”

Kerr-Barlow is thrilled with his decision to move to Europe in 2017 where he has established himself as one of the best players in France’s Top 14 championship and wider Europe.

“There is something really cool playing up in this part of the world that we don’t get to experience back in the southern hemisphere,” he said.

“You have got the best teams from the best competitions. It is an extremely hard competition and we don’t take it for granted being able to play in the final.

“Everyone works extremely hard, and you come up against all these top sides – and any of them can win it on their day. It’s awesome to be able to cut your teeth against teams from all the different countries.”