Ex-All Black Charles Piutau confirms next big move

Former All Black Charles Piutau is giving up his status as the highest paid player in English rugby to move to Japan.

Piutau has confirmed he will leave the Bristol Bears to join the Shizuoka BlueRevs for the 2023/24 Japan season which begins after this year’s Rugby World Cup.

No salary has been announced for the next phase of the 31-year-old’s globetrotting career.

STUFF Charles Piutau and Steven Luatua quit the All Blacks to make a better life in England.

Outstanding fullback Piutau controversially left New Zealand at the age of 23 after missing out on the 2015 World Cup squad, having played 17 tests.

He joined Wasps on a big deal for two seasons before moving to Ulster.

Piutau returned to the English Premiership in 2018 to realign with his former Auckland and Blues coach Pat Lam at Bristol.

He has been there ever since, with his wage reported at £1m (NZ$2.1m) a year - the highest in the competition and attained when Bristol were allowed to sign him as a star player outside salary cap restrictions.

The BlueRevs already have former Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall and Springboks flanker Kwagga Smith on their books, but the Japanese scene looks set to be a popular destination following this year’s World Cup in France in September and October.

Piutau is set to play at the World Cup, having already been capped by Tonga after completing an eligibility switch in 2022 after World Rugby relaxed their rules around dual nationalities.