Rugby player banned for 96 games for referee hit in Australian club match

Rugby’s image in Perth has been tarnished by an ugly incident on a referee.

A Perth club rugby player has been suspended for 96 games, lasting almost five years, after being found guilty of assaulting a referee during a game in Western Australia’s top premiership competition.

RugbyWA confirmed it issued the suspension to a Perth Bayswater player, whose name was withheld, after an incident on April 22 in a WA Rugby Premier Grade clash between Associates and Perth Bayswater.

Video taken by a spectator shows the player dropping a shoulder into the back of referee Ian Sunderland, which knocked him to the ground, after a drop-out by Bayswater.

According to sources with knowledge of the incident, the official believed it had been accidental. After being helped to his feet, Sunderland did not take action during the game.

Via witness statements and video of the collision, however, the incident was subsequently determined to be deliberate and on April 26, the player was cited by RugbyWA for physical abuse of a match official, under World Rugby’s law 9.28.

Rugby Australia’s integrity unit was also made aware of the incident.

Under World Rugby laws, the entry point for the worst cases of physically abusing a referee starts with a 96-week suspension, and extends to a life ban.

Sources say the initial punishment proposed for the Bayswater player exceeded 100 weeks, but it was reduced to 96 weeks due to his contrition and other mitigating factors. That punishment was handed down on May 2, and the appeals period expired last week.

Referee Sophie Wood says bodycams "give referees the safety net they need".

RugbyWA said in a statement: “RugbyWA can confirm the suspension of a Perth Bayswater Rugby Club player under the charge of physical abuse of a match official (under law 9.28).

“The suspension follows an incident from a Premier Grade game on 22 April 2023 – a RugbyWA Judicial Committee finding the player guilty.

“Due to the high-end and deliberate nature of the offence, a sanction of 96 weeks – effectively, almost five years – was handed down.”

RugbyWA chief executive Simon Taylor said in the release: “We strongly condemn any form of abuse or harassment towards match officials, and are determined to ensure that any such behaviour is stamped out of the game.

“The rugby community must remain vigilant against abuse towards match officials, and we hope that this sanction contributes to ensuring a more respectful approach to officials at any level of rugby.”

Perth Bayswater Rugby Union Club is the oldest continually operating rugby club in Western Australia, after being formed in April 1905.

Club president Darrell Stops said Perth Bayswater backed RugbyWA’s decision, and added the player was extremely remorseful.

“We have accepted the decision and we don’t condone what he did. We fully support the decision of the referees’ association, and RugbyWA. We have genuine concerns for referee Ian Sunderland and his injury from the incident, and that was foremost in our own thoughts,” Stops told this masthead.

“But at the same time we are trying to support our player, who is not in a good space, and we are trying to support him as best we can.”

The incident comes after a spate of violence towards referee in multiple sports in Australia.

An entire soccer team was withdrawn from a suburban Sydney competition after a Greenacre Eagles player who attended as a spectator allegedly punched a linesman last month, leaving his jaw broken in three places. The spectator was refused bail after being charged with assault.