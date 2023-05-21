Kiwi Carys Dallinger's journey from Black Ferns triallist to Australia Wallaroos debut

New Zealand-born five-eighth Carys Dallinger fires out a pass on her test debut for the Australia Wallaroos against Fiji.

Carys Dallinger guesses she has spent less than 10 weeks in Australia during her 23 years on the planet.

In her thick Kiwi accent, Dallinger tells how all she wanted growing up was to play rugby for the Black Ferns.

On Saturday evening, at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, she fulfilled her ambitions of playing rugby on the international stage. But there was an unexpected twist - Dallinger wore the gold of Australia for the Wallaroos’ first test of the year, a 22-5 win against Fiji.

The talented five-eighth grew up idolising Wallabies No.10 Quade Cooper and now, as an adopted Australian, she is emulating him.

At the beginning of the year, Dallinger was contracted with Hurricanes in New Zealand before she took up a short-term contract with the Reds in Super W, joining the team halfway through the season in early April.

”It was actually funny. I was supposed to go back to New Zealand [after Super W] and then my manager told me they were putting a hold on my flights,” Dallinger said.

“I asked them why and they were like, ‘I think you’re going to [Wallaroos] camp next week’. I don’t know if there was a mishap.

STAN SPORT Kiwi Carys Dallinger made her Australia debut in skipper Shannon Parry's last test. Dallinger played a part in setting up the second try in this video.

“They gave us forms and I put it down … that I was eligible for Australia. I presumed they knew. One day I was having a laugh with ‘Craigy’ [Reds coach Simon Craig] ... and I said, ’Wouldn’t it be funny if I played for Australia. He was like, ‘How? what’?

“I then said, ‘You know my dad was born here, right’? He was like, ‘What? Are you kidding me? I need to get on this now’.”

From there, Dallinger said “things moved really fast”. With regular No.10 Arabella McKenzie unavailable due to club commitments in the UK, the Wallaroos wanted Dallinger.

“Dad was born here and then they moved to New Zealand when he was very young,” Dallinger said. “Both sets of grandparents are from England. I have triple eligibility. I could go play for England or Aussie or New Zealand. It’s kind of crazy.

“We’ve all grown up in New Zealand. It was luck of the draw. The black jersey was the goal obviously growing up in New Zealand but at the end of the day, international rugby is where I need to be, it doesn’t matter where.

“I’ve come in and felt really connected. The girls and the coaches have made me felt at home. I’ve really found a home here.

“Dad’s just stoked for me. Both of my parents are really happy. As clichéd as it is, they said go where you’re happy and do what makes you happy. That’s what I’ve done.”

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Carys Dallinger gets set to pass.

Over a decade ago, Quade Cooper was public enemy No.1 in New Zealand when he lined up for the Wallabies in his country of birth at the 2011 World Cup.

As a fellow playmaker, who began playing rugby at age five, Dallinger admired Cooper’s on-field talents. She wonders how her defection to Australia will be perceived by New Zealanders, particularly if she plays the Black Ferns later this year.

“Quade Cooper is one of my favourite players, even before all of this stuff came about,” Dallinger said. “I love his side-step, love everything about him. I watched him growing up. He’s awesome.”

“When I do think about [playing against New Zealand] I get quite emotional because those are my friends and people I’ve grown up playing alongside.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Carys Dallinger of the Possibles during a New Zealand Black Ferns trial in 2020.

Outside of rugby, Dallinger works as a teacher’s aid, helping children and adults with disabilities. She’s yet to pick up work in Australia.

Rugby’s pay disparity is something she hopes gets better in years to come.

“To me - and probably a lot of other women - I think we just play for the love of the game,” Dallinger said. “I think anything on top of that is a bonus. I came over for a six-week experience.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Carys Dallinger of the Hurricanes Poua kicks in a Super Rugby Aupiki match in 2023.

“The first time I got paid was last year for the Hurricanes. That was just like, oh my god. To the men it’s like, pfffft, that’s probably what we get for a match or a week. To us, it was incredible to be able to get something for something we love.

“I think we’re still building to that. I think a lot of the contracts aren’t really liveable.”