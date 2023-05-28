Kiwi wing Sean Maitland wins third title with Saracens after protests at English rugby final

Just Stop Oil protesters staged a demo in the first half but unfazed Saracens went on to beat the Sale Sharks.

Former Māori All Black Sean Maitland hobbled off after the first quarter but saw Saracens win an English rugby final marked by protestors invading the Twickenham pitch.

Two Just Stop Oil activists evaded security to get on the field around the time Maitland left the pitch in the 21st minute.

The game was delayed while the men were escorted from the ground.

Maitland, who recently re-signed for Saracens for an eighth season, still collected his third winner's English Premiership medal with the club after Owen Farrell’s team beat the Sale Sharks 35-25.

Farrell kicked 13 points and Saracens scored four tries to three.

They profited from a 25th penalty try which saw Sale’s England flanker Tom Curry sinbinned for tackling Saracens wing Max Malins off the ball.

David Rogers/Getty Images Captain Owen Farrell lifts the English Premiership rugby trophy after Saracens’ Twickenham final win over Sale Sharks.

Malins got Saracens’ second try before halftime and Maitland’s replacement, England outside back Elliot Daly and South African halfback Ivan van Zyl got the vital match-clinching tries in the final quarter.

It was Saracens’ sixth title from seven premiership appearances in the last 10 years and expunged the bitter memory of losing last year’s final to the Leicester Tigers after a last-gasp dropped goal by Freddie Burns, now playing in Super Rugby for the Highlanders.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images A 'Just Stop Oil' protestor invades the pitch and is apprehended by stewards.

“It was proper finals rugby, and when we didn’t look like ourselves in parts it was all about sticking in and moving onto the next moment,’’ man of the match Farrell said on the television broadcast.

“You just want to get back to the club being as strong as it is now. This is not redemption from last year, it’s more about getting the best out of ourselves, which we did a bit but not enough and we need to keep working.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Tom Roebuck is airborne as he scores for the Sale Sharks.

Sale captain Jono Ross was “massively disappointed” but was proud of his team.

“This is the start of an era for Sale Sharks, I really believe that,’’ he said on television.

“Saracens won those fine moments, we spoke about sticking to our systems, but fair play to them they were stronger today. This is a team with a big future, and we want to make rugby strong in the north.”

For Saracens, it was a fitting way to farewell backrower Jackson Wray, who is retiring after over 300 games across 14 seasons at the club.

Saracens 35 (penalty try; Max Malins, Elliot Daly, Ivan van Zyl tries; Owen Farrell 2 con, 3 pen) Sale Sharks 25 (Akker van der Merwe, Tom Roebuck, Bevan Rodd tries; George Ford 2 con, 2 pen). HT: 20-13.