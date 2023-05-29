Steve Hansen says people 'can't be punished' forever after Israel Folau booed for LGBTQ+ views

Israel Folau was booed after scoring this try for the World XV in a loss to the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Ex-All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has called for rugby to help people change after the former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau was booed at Twickenham for anti-gay social media posts four years ago.

Folau was jeered every time he touched the ball for Hansen’s World XV against Eddie Jones’ Barbarians side on Sunday (Monday NZ time) including after scoring a try.

A rainbow pride flag flew above Twickenham and LGBTQ+ protesters were among the 32,500 crowd.

Hansen, who was wearing a pride wristband, made it clear he did not agree with Folau’s views, but thought he should be given an opportunity to change.

“Everyone is allowed an opinion; we don’t necessarily have to agree with each other on our opinions but you are entitled to have one,” Hansen said at the post-match press conference.

“You can’t be punished for the rest of your life for having an opinion that most of us disagree with. I’ve always been a great believer that you can’t help somebody change by leaving them on the outside.”

Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for a series of social media posts including a claim homosexuals were “headed to hell’.

Hansen selected him for the World XV, saying he was a “world-class’’ rugby player.

He said on Sunday that he had talked with Folau after the game, “but we didn’t speak about [the booing], it was more about the game of footy that we spoke about.’’

As for his own decision to wear the pride wristband, Hansen said in The Evening Standard: “I thought I would support them. The community is a special one and every human being deserves to be loved and cared for and judged on their own merits.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Steve Hansen while preparing his World XV squad.

Jones got bragging rights over Hansen with the Barbarians winning 48-42.

Former All Blacks centre Seta Tamanivalu and Gareth Anscombe, the New Zealand-born Wales test back, scored tries for the Barbarians, who crossed the chalk six times. Anscombe kicked four conversions.

World rugby’s most capped player, Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones, missed a couple of conversion attempts for the Barbarians.

BARBARIANS RFC/TWITTER Legendary Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones was given a chance to slot a goal at Twickenham, but pushed his kick wide.

Springboks star Sbu Nkosi got two tries for the World XV while Folau, Italy backrower Sebastian Negri, former Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall and Fijian veteran Api Ratuniyarawa also scored

The Barbarians led 31-28 at halftime.