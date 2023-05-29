Watch: Alun Wyn Jones' botched conversion attempt in Barbarians match

Legendary Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones was given a chance to slot a goal at Twickenham, but pushed his kick wide.

Eddie Jones has paid tribute to the world’s most capped rugby player Alun Wyn Jones while poking gentle fun at the Welsh lock’s “disgraceful’’ conversion attempts.

Jones, who announced his international retirement this month after a record 170 caps, twice teed up for the Barbarians against Steve Hansen’s World XV on Sunday (Monday NZ time) at Twickenham.

The veteran, who had never kicked a point in a career dating back to 2004, was egged on by clapping teammates.

Both shots sprayed wide of the posts, although the 37-year-old Barbarians captain still got a rousing cheer from his cobbers and the 32,500 crowd.

Eddie Jones, who coached the Barbarians to a 48-42 win, said his namesake would be remembered as one of test rugby’s “great competitors”.

“He is one of those players that you hated coaching against because you knew he was going to be at it, you knew he was going to be at the referee, and you knew he was going to do everything to get his team to be in the hunt,’’ coach Jones said at the post-match press conference.

“Having coached him today I have changed my attitude towards him, I love him!”

David Rogers/Getty Images Alun Wyn Jones misses this conversion attempt in the Barbarians' win over the World XV at Twickenham.

Jones did, however, deem the conversion attempts as “disgraceful’’. “But he has got plenty of plusses, so we will excuse him for that.”

Alun Wyn Jones, who is in his 20th professional season, is among a cluster of older players still making their mark in elite rugby.

Eddie Jones referenced Kiwi rugby export Jimmy Gopperth, who “has played until 39 in the [English] Premiership’’ and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, who is “going to play in the World Cup at 37”.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Super Rugby’s all-time oldest player John Afoa takes the ball up for the Crusaders against the Waratahs.

Then there is ex-All Blacks prop John Afoa, who became the oldest player in Super Rugby history at 39 when he started for the Crusaders against the Waratahs on Saturday night.

Eddie Jones said improved sports science and strength and conditioning now allowed players to extend their careers.

”If you would have said that 10 years ago people would have said, ‘You’re nuts’. And now we have got players playing in their late 30s, so we are going to see for the really good players long careers, and for the average players it is probably going to be the same.”