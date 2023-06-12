Wallabies forward who once winked at an All Blacks haka apologises for homophobic slurs

Former Wallaby Sam Scott-Young has apologised for making homophobic comments while speaking as a panellist during a Queensland rugby event.

Scott-Young, who played seven tests for the Wallabies between 1990 and 1992, was invited by the Queensland Rugby Union to speak at a long lunch event earlier this month in Brisbane to celebrate 140 years of the state’s rugby history.

In front of approximately 700 guests, including Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan and a number of Queensland Reds players, Scott-Young was interviewed by his old Wallabies teammate Greg Martin.

According to multiple sources in the room, Scott-Young used [a homophobic slur] on at least two occasions when telling stories about his time as a player. Scott-Young also used other profane language while speaking on stage.

Onlookers were shocked by the homophobic slurs, and Martin intervened to warn Scott-Young about his language.

Martin told Scott-Young, who famously winked at All Blacks players while they performed the haka before a test against the Wallabies in 1992, it was inappropriate to use the word.

RUGBY.COM.AU Sam Scott-Young earned the All Blacks' ire for winking and blowing kisses during an All Blacks haka as he eyeballed Richard Loe in 1992.

Sources attending the lunch told the Sydney Morning Herald Scott-Young then made a comment that he might as well apologise to people who identify as ‘they’ or ‘them’. He left the stage shortly after.

There were gay men in attendance at the function.

QRU officials and other onlookers in the room were furious when they heard Scott-Young’s comments.

QRU chief executive David Hanham approached Scott-Young during the event to seek an explanation. Hanham received a verbal apology but made it clear to Scott-Young he wanted a written apology as well.

According to Hanham, Scott-Young wrote a letter apologising for his behaviour and said he was happy to speak to anyone who was offended by the remarks.

In a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald, Hanham said Scott-Young was out of line.

“The remarks made by Sam Scott-Young at the QRU long lunch were unacceptable and inappropriate,” Hanham said. “His comments do not reflect our values as an organisation.

“We immediately expressed this to Sam and he has apologised for his actions.”

Scott-Young did not respond to a request for comment.

Former Wallaroo Selena Worsley-Tranter was interviewed after Scott-Young and voiced her displeasure at his remarks.

QRU/via Sydney Morning Herald Sam Scott-Young speaks at a Queensland Rugby Union function in June.

The QRU received a number of complaints from guests at the lunch who wanted it known that Scott-Young’s comments had offended them.

In a private reply sent to one person on Instagram, seen by the Sydney Morning Herald, the Reds account wrote: “It was very disappointing and on behalf of the QRU we apologise for his remarks which were totally unacceptable and which we don’t condone nor support.”

Scott-Young’s comments came on an afternoon when Toutai Kefu, Dr Charles Wilson and Vanessa Bradley were inducted into the QRU Hall of Fame.

The incident comes eight years after David Pocock and other Brumbies players called out Waratahs player Jacques Potgieter for the same homophobic slur.

Fairfax Media/via Getty Images Sam Scott-Young in his playing days in the early 1990s.

During a match between the Waratahs and Brumbies at Allianz Stadium in 2015, Pocock told referee Craig Joubert that Potgieter had made a homophobic comment.

Potgeiter, a South African back-rower, was fined $10,000 by the Australian Rugby Union.

“I’m very sorry for any offence caused by what I said on the field during a heated encounter,” Potgieter said at the time. “It was an offhand remark made without thought for the hurt it could cause to those around me.”

Pocock later said of the Potgieter comment: “We’re really keen to make a stand and say that homophobia or any sort of discrimination isn’t acceptable. In the heat of the battle, for you to dig deep and that’s the worst thing you can come up with, that’s a pretty sad reflection of our culture.”