Former All Black Kieran Crowley is 'sorry' to be losing Italy job after Rugby World Cup

Former All Black Kieran Crowley says he is sorry his Italian rugby bosses won’t renew his contract as Italy’s head coach after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

Crowley has been in the job since 2021 and guided the Azzurri to famous wins against Wales and Australia.

Beating Wales in last year’s Six Nations ended Italy’s record losing streak of 36 matches in the championship, while the win over Australia was their first in test history.

However, Italy were winless and finished bottom in this year’s Six Nations and a first appearance in a men’s World Cup quarterfinal appears unlikely at the tournament in France, as Crowley’s team will likely need to record a major upset against either the hosts or the All Blacks in the group stage.

The Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) confirmed on Thursday (Friday NZ time) they would part ways with the 61-year-old Kiwi coach after the World Cup.

His record from 19 tests includes six wins and 13 defeats. Italy will face France, the All Blacks, Uruguay and Namibia when the tournament starts in September.

“I would have liked to be involved with the Italian national team also for the next Rugby World Cup cycle and I am sorry for the FIR's choice not to extend my contract,” Crowley said in a statement.

“We have a young team, which has gained good experience over the last year, with performances showing improvements in many areas.

“We have changed the way we train in the gym and on the pitch and in the way we approach and play matches. We have changed the mentality, instilling courage and self-confidence, without constraints.

“With a World Cup and another four years of international matches, we will have a group averaging 50-60 caps, an exciting prospect.

“Unfortunately I won't be part of this journey and now I have to think about what awaits us immediately, namely the Rugby World Cup in France before my departure.

“I will be 100% committed together with our staff to prepare this group of players in the best possible way.”

The announcement of Crowley’s departure is similar to New Zealand Rugby’s move to confirm Scott Robertson as the successor to All Blacks coach Ian Foster after the World Cup.

The Taranaki stalwart, who played 19 tests, won the World Cup as a player with the All Blacks in New Zealand in 1987. He coached the Kiwi under-19s team and Taranaki before heading overseas.

He was coach at Italian club Benetton from 2016-21 and had an international role with Canada from 2008-16.

FIR president Marzio Innocenti thanked Crowley for his contribution to Italian rugby.

“Now that we have decided to end the relationship with Crowley after the next World Cup, it is time to take stock. And Kieran's with Italian rugby is very positive. He raised a group of boys, making them men and players of high international level, and for this we will be eternally grateful,” Innocenti said in a statement.

“But our work together is not finished yet, we have one exciting adventure left to live in France next September and I am sure that Kieran and his team will leave their indelible mark on the history of Italian rugby.”