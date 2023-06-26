Former Blues player Nick Williams opens up about near-fatal cardiac arrest in Wales

New Zealand-born rugby player Nick Williams at a Cardiff cafe with Tracey Anscombe, mother of Williams' friend and former Cardiff teammate Gareth Anscombe.

Former Junior All Black Nick Williams has spoken out about how his family are inspiring him to better health after a near-fatal cardiac arrest in Wales last year.

The cousin of ex-All Black Sonny Bill Williams played in New Zealand for North Harbour and the Blues before embarking on a successful career in Europe with Munster, Italian club Aironi, Ulster in Northern Ireland and the Cardiff Blues.

He retired in 2020 and continues to live in Wales.

Williams - the older brother of former Chiefs and All Black Sevens back Tim Nanai-Williams said in a video interview released on social media by the Cardiff Blues that he remembers little about his collapse from a cardiac arrest in the garden of a friend’s house last September.

"If Jason hadn't found me in the backyard that day, I probably wouldn't be here,’’ he said.

Williams’ friend, retired police officer Jason Redrup, performed CPR on him to keep him alive.

Williams - now 40 - did the video interview to support the Wales Air Ambulance Service.

He said a Air Ambulance Service helicopter was quickly at the scene and he was grateful to their “real-life super heroes’’ for “being able to stabilise my body and my brain so I could make a full recovery’’.

The 130kg former No 8 said on regaining consciousness in hospital he thought he had suffered an injury on the rugby field.

"They said I was gone for two or three minutes," he said. "The memory that first comes to mind was when I woke up at the hospital in the Heath and my brother was there. I was asking him if we won or lost. I thought I'd been concussed during a rugby game."

CARDIFF BLUES TWITTER Kiwi veteran Nick Williams retires from rugby in 2020 at the Cardiff Blues.

Williams said that recovering from his heart scare as “by far the biggest challenge I’ve had’’ despite playing for 20 years “in front of thousands and thousands of people’’.

He said his wife and three children were inspiring him to get better.

"My wife has been my cornerstone long before I started playing rugby and that hasn't changed. Seeing my kids, I just want to get better for them.”

Athena Pictures/Getty Images Kiwi forward Nick Williams, in action for the Cardiff Blues against Italian club Calvisano, retired in 2020 after 16 years of professional rugby in New Zealand and Europe.

Williams also said he had been helped a lot from visits to a cafe in Barry, near Cardiff where Tracey Anscombe - mother of former Chiefs and Wales back Gareth Anscombe - works.

“Tracey, she has been in my life a long time,’’ he said.

"She's helped me through my tough times. Whenever I felt a bit low I'd take a stroll down there. It's a nice little place called Romily's.

“I'm just trying to re-connect with people and talk to people and count my blessings every day.

"I'd just come down and chat to the locals, the girls behind the till and just help me with my mental health."

Williams said he had a lot of help from medics at the Welsh Rugby Union and from the Cardiff Blues and he wanted to “encourage people to learn some CPR because it does save lives”.