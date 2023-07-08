Stephen Perofeta shines in All Blacks XV's 38-6 win over Japan XV in Tokyo

Stephen Perofeta put in a standout display in the All Blacks XV’s win over the Japan XV in Tokyo.

At Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, Tokyo: All Blacks XV 38 (Stephen Perofeta try 15min, Jack Goodhue try 55min, Etene Nanai-Seturo try 62min, Alex Nankivell try 67min, Folau Fakatava try 80+1min; Stephen Perofeta con, 3 pen, Brett Cameron con) Japan XV 6 (Rikiya Matsuda 2 pen). HT: 11-6

Should the All Blacks suffer another World Cup first-five crisis, Stephen Perofeta would make a pretty handy Stephen Donald.

A dozen years on from Donald’s rags-to-riches glory story, Perofeta is also set to be on the outside looking in as the country’s fourth-choice No 10 when the global showpiece kicks off in France later this year.

But while all the talk this week has been about certain other playmakers in Argentina, the three-test pivot ensured he sent a reminder of all his own class, in a standout display for the All Blacks XV in their 38-6 win over the Japan XV in Tokyo on Saturday night.

A beneficiary of Damian McKenzie’s Japan stint last year when included in the national side as backup to Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett, Perofeta got laughable one-minute cameos against Argentina and Scotland, either side of a forgettable 80-minute stint at fullback against Japan.

But back in a black jersey in Tokyo less than nine months later, this outing was full of promise for the Taranaki 26-year-old, after a largely anonymous Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Blues, where he was mostly parked at No 15 and on the bench.

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Stephen Perofeta celebrates after scoring the opening try of the match.

Scoring the opening try of the contest when coasting on the outside from a nice Brad Weber pass, Perofeta stamped his mark with regularity, bossing with ball in hand and carving through the committed Japanese defence on a couple of brilliant breaks.

Hitting the line flat, or playing from deep, his distribution was largely on-point, particularly in a cobbled-together side where there is no luxury of inherent combinations, and his support play and option-taking for Jack Goodhue’s crucial opening try of the second-half was also first-class.

Sure, it wasn’t all roses – there was one poorly-judged inside ball, a missed penalty touchfinder (not quite Donald-esque), a charged-down chip and a couple of goalkicking shakes (4/6 off the tee), but in sweltering 31-degree conditions, Perofeta’s 16-point, 56-minute display (before being replaced by Brett Cameron) was plenty enough for All Blacks coach Ian Foster to be delighted by on game-day in Mendoza.

Elsewhere, the intriguing All Blacks halfback race could still be on, with Weber, having been hurried and hassled by the hounding Japanese fringe defence, coming into his own later, and Folau Fakatava then following suit, including a brilliant individual try after the siren.

Injury-plagued 18-test midfielder Jack Goodhue, having survived an early bone-crusher from his opposite, Shogo Nakano, gave a good account of himself with some telling involvements at second-five, while relegated loose forward Akira Ioane was one with a point to prove, though despite a few rangy carries, he was largely contained, with some excellent muscle from the hosts giving them dominance at the breakdown.

The Japan XV featured a decent smattering of test experience, captained by veteran loose forward Michael Leitch, mixed with form players from the Japan Rugby League One competition.

They are part of a 40-plus group coach Jamie Joseph is working with in preparation for the Pacific Nations Series they are hosting against Samoa, Tonga and Fiji, starting in a fortnight.

The big moment

In what had been a tight, one-try affair, the All Blacks XV swung the momentum with a pearler of a try to Goodhue in the 55th minute. Weber started it all, from 70 metres out, with a jink at ruck base and broke through, with Goodhue, Perofeta and Bailyn Sullivan all carrying on splendidly, before the latter unselfishly gave back inside for Goodhue to give the visitors a 15-point cushion.

Match rating

5/10: In what were sweltering conditions in the Japan capital, both teams were willing to throw the ball around, which was promising for the spectacle, though also resulted in a heap of dropped ball by some gassed players – there were 12 handling errors in the first half alone (and 22 in total). Things become one-sided through the second-half, albeit with some eye-catching tries.

MVP

There were several decent cameos across the board, but Perofeta set the tone from the outset. Clinical and dangerous with ball in hand, scoring one try and being right in the thick of another, with pinpoint distribution and a steady boot to boot, he showed just what he’s capable of in running the ship at No 10, having not been a prominent figure during the Super season.

The big picture

The All Blacks XV have one more fixture on their tour, taking on Japan’s full-strength Brave Blossoms in Kumamoto next Saturday night, in what shapes as one final chance for these players to press their World Cup hopes.