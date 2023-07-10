'Bad day at the office': Eddie Jones confident Wallabies can beat Michael Cheika's Pumas

Michael Cheika (L) and Eddie Jones in 2018 when Cheika was coaching Jones was in charge of England. They will be coaching each other this weekend, for Argentina and Australia, respectively.

Eddie Jones is adamant the Wallabies will rebound from their heavy defeat to South Africa against an Argentina side led by his former Randwick teammate and coaching rival Michael Cheika.

In his first game in charge of the Wallabies since 2005, Jones described Australia’s 43-12 defeat to the Springboks on Saturday night in Pretoria as a “bad day at the office”.

As far as a start to a Rugby Championship campaign goes, it doesn’t get much worse, particularly given there is just two months remaining until Australia’s first Rugby World Cup match against Georgia in Paris.

The Wallabies scored the first try of the match before conceding 43 unanswered points in a game where Springboks winger Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a hat-trick.

“There’s a game next week and we’ll be better next week, I can guarantee you that,” Jones said.

“I don’t want to make any excuses. We’ve got to front up and play better than that. I’ve got no doubt we’ll bounce back.”

SMH Wallabies coach Eddie Jones accused a South African reporter of being a 'smartarse' and showing a lack of respect after the Springboks' 31-point win.

With little time to waste, the Wallabies scheduled a training run on Sunday in South Africa, less than 24 hours after taking the field in Pretoria.

Although it was always going to be a lighter session than normal, Jones clearly wants to get as much detail into players before a tricky clash with the Pumas. However, Cheika has his own problems with the Pumas suffering a crushing 41-12 loss to New Zealand in Mendoza.

The Wallabies were to arrive in Sydney on Monday, five days out from their next assignment against Argentina at Parramatta’s CommBank Stadium.

They have no option but to move on from their worst loss to the Springboks in 15 years that has the potential to dent confidence.

It’s obvious to Jones what the team needs to do as he endeavours to chalk up his first win with the Wallabies during his second stint as coach.

“Win against Argentina. That’s the only thing we’re going to do,” Jones said.

Gallo Images/Getty Images The Wallabies after losing to the Springboks in Pretoria.

“I’m not making excuses but we’ve just come together as a team. We’re just starting and the only thing we can concentrate on now is next week against Argentina.”

There is no shortage of history between Jones and Cheika. England, coached by Jones at the time, knocked Cheika’s Wallabies out of the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals.

From 2016 to 2019, Jones never lost a test to Cheika.

But last year, it was Cheika who finally managed bragging rights when Argentina knocked off England 30-29 at Twickenham during Jones’ last month in charge.

Cheika has always harboured ambitions of coaching Australia again, after standing down in 2019.

The Pumas match is Australia’s best chance of registering a win in the Rugby Championship, with two difficult Bledisloe Cup fixtures coming up (July 29 and August 5).

Daniel Jayo/Getty Images Damian McKenzie carves through the Pumas defence in the All Blacks’ big win in Mendoza.

Argentina will also be eager to strike a blow in Sydney after going down 41-12 to the All Blacks in Mendoza.

The only major injury concern out of Saturday’s match – at this stage – was a shoulder injury to back-rower Tom Hooper.

“He’s got a whack on his shoulder and we’re not sure how bad it is,” Jones said.

Hooper was one of four Wallabies debutants to get on the field at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, along with Zane Nonggorr, Richie Arnold and Carter Gordon.

“In cricket parlance, it’s like a debutant batsman playing against the West Indies with four pacemen,” Jones said. “The ball is zinging around your head the whole time. You’re just ducking and weaving and trying to survive. They survived and they’ll be better next game.”

Meanwhile, co-captain James Slipper is optimistic the Wallabies will be in the fight against Argentina.

“As Eddie said, there are no excuses,” Slipper said. “The only thing for us is we’ve got a game next week.”