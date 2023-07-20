Eddie Jones axes fullback Tom Wright in Wallabies cull for All Blacks Bledisloe Cup tests

Tom Wright (C) looks glum during the Wallabies’ loss to Argentina. He has since been dropped from Australia’s Bledisloe Cup squad.

Out-of-form test fullback Tom Wright has gone from the Wallabies starting side to out of a 34-man squad entirely, after coach Eddie Jones wielded the axe ahead the Bledisloe Cup series.

Wright was one of several high-profile casualties following the Wallabies’ opening two defeats against South Africa and Argentina, along with Pete Samu and Reece Hodge, who were also left out as Jones welcomed back several injured players into the main squad.

Matt Gibbon, Zane Nonnggor and Josh Kemeny were also omitted from the group that will head to Melbourne next week for the first Bledisloe Cup clash against New Zealand at the MCG on Saturday. The second test is in Dunedin, a week later.

Wright has paid the price for a poor game against the Pumas in Sydney, in which several mistakes allowed the Pumas to build pressure on Australia. The Brumbies fullback is electric in attack and started in 13 tests last year, but his form tailed off at the back end of Super Rugby season.

The return of Andrew Kellaway from a hamstring injury has prompted Jones to jettison Wright, despite his ability to play wing as well. Suliasi Vunivalu remains the squad.

Samu is unlucky given he was given limited time against the Springboks in Pretoria and wasn’t selected for the clash against the Pumas.

The Brumbies flanker was strong in the Wallabies’ backrow last year, and Jones was impressed with his Super Rugby form this season.

The return of Langi Gleeson, Kellaway and Jordan Petaia from the Wallabies ‘rehab’ group goes some way to explaining the exits of Samu, Wright and Hodge.

Petaia is coming back from a wrist injury and may be called in to replace Len Ikitau at outside centre, after he fractured his scapula against the Pumas.

Having missed the Pumas clash with a calf injury, Michael Hooper is listed in the rehab group but the Wallabies captain told the Good, Bad and Rugby podcast he expected to be fit to play against the All Blacks in Melbourne.

2023 Wallabies Bledisloe Cup Series squad

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa (29, ACT Brumbies, 66 Tests)

Richie Arnold (33, Stade Toulousain, 2 Tests)

Angus Bell (22, NSW Waratahs, 21 Tests)

Pone Fa’amausili (26, Melbourne Rebels, 4 Tests)

Matt Faessler (24, Queensland Reds, uncapped)

Nick Frost (23, ACT Brumbies, 10 Tests)

Langi Gleeson (21, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests)

Jed Holloway (30, NSW Waratahs, 11 Tests)

Tom Hooper (22, ACT Brumbies, 1 Test)

Rob Leota (26, Melbourne Rebels, 14 Tests)

Fraser McReight (24, Queensland Reds, 11 Tests)

Matt Philip (29, Melbourne Rebels, 28 Tests)

David Porecki (30, NSW Waratahs, 12 Tests)

Will Skelton (31, La Rochelle, 26 Tests)

Blake Schoupp (23, ACT Brumbies, uncapped)

James Slipper (co-captain) (34, ACT Brumbies, 129 Tests)

Taniela Tupou (27, Queensland Reds, 47 Tests)

Jordan Uelese (26, Melbourne Rebels, 17 Tests)

Rob Valetini (24, ACT Brumbies, 32 Tests)

Backs

Quade Cooper (35, Kintetsu Liners, 78 Tests)

Lalakai Foketi (28, NSW Waratahs, 5 Tests)

Carter Gordon (22, Melbourne Rebels, 2 Tests)

Andrew Kellaway (27, Melbourne Rebels, 21 Tests)

Samu Kerevi (29, Urayasu D-Rocks, 43 Tests)

Marika Koroibete (30, Saitama Wild Knights, 53 Tests)

Ryan Lonergan (25, ACT Brumbies, uncapped)

Tate McDermott (24, Queensland Reds, 23 Tests)

Mark Nawaqanitawase (22, NSW Waratahs, 4 Tests)

Izaia Perese (26, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests)

Jordan Petaia (23, Queensland Reds, 25 Tests)

Suliasi Vunivalu (27, Queensland Reds, 2 Tests)

Nic White (33, ACT Brumbies, 61 Tests)

Utility

Ben Donaldson (23, NSW Waratahs, 2 Tests)

Dylan Pietsch (25, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)

Rehab Group

Michael Hooper (co-captain) (31, NSW Waratahs, 125 Tests).