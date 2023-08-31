Watch world rugby's most capped player Alun Wyn Jones perform humble water boy act

World rugby's most capped player was happy to bag up the water bottles for Toulon.

The All Blacks have become known for sweeping out dressing sheds and now the world’s most capped rugby player Alun Wyn Jones is being hailed for his humility.

Jones, 37, is playing for Toulon in France’s Top 14 after winning 158 caps for Wales from 2006 to the 2023 Six Nations tournament and 12 for the British and Irish Lions, making a total of 170 international appearances.

Yet, for all his status as a Six Nations Grand Slam winning captain and a four-time Lions tourist, he was happy to scoop up water bottles into a bag after Toulon’s 19-14 win over Bayonne last weekend.

A video of his selfless act was posted by the Top 14 on its social media platforms and has gone viral in France.

The clip contained a caption saying: "You can be the most capped player in world rugby history and be a model citizen."

A post from the Toulon club said: “It is our CSR manager who will be happy when he sees this video. Jones: great in talent, great in example."

Screengrab/Top14 Alun Wyn Jones, Toulon's Wales international lock, picks up water bottles during a game in France.

Jones will not be playing at the World Cup – he told Wales coach Warren Gatland he was retiring from test rugby in May, but he will turn out one last time at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The former Ospreys stalwart will play against Wales on November 4 for a Barbarians team coached by Wallabies boss Eddie Jones and incoming All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson.

Jones played against the Barbarians for Steve Hansen’s World XV last May, missing a conversion as he lined up the first goal kick attempt of his long career.