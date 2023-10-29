Eddie Jones resigns as Wallabies coach after worst Rugby World Cup result

Eddie Jones, pictured at a training session at the World Cup in France, has reportedly quit as Wallabies coach.

Eddie’s Jones controversial second stint as Wallabies coach is over.

Less than one month after Australia’s dismal World Cup campaign ended – the Wallabies were knocked out in the group stages for the first time in history – Jones and Rugby Australia are set to part ways.

It comes after the Sydney Morning Herald’s revelation last month that Jones had in a secret interview with Japan rugby officials about taking over as the country’s head coach in 2024. Jones denies he has taken part or will take part in an interview with the JRFU.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday that Jones informed RA he was open to walking away from the Wallabies job, less than one year into a five-year contract.

The Wallabies won two of nine Tests under Jones this year.

Sources with knowledge of the situation, who requested anonymity to speak freely, said Jones and RA had reached an agreement.

RA declined to comment on the issue earlier on Sunday. Chairman Hamish McLennan was contacted for comment.

Jones spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald’s Peter FitzSimons about his resignation and said his overriding emotion was “disappointment”.

“[I] gave it a run. Hopefully be the catalyst for change. Sometimes you have to eat shit for others to eat caviar further down the track,” Jones said.

Both parties have been locked in discussions over recent days about an exit for the under-fire coach.

There is final paperwork to be signed but Jones’ future as Wallabies boss is over.

The news is a major embarrassment for RA, who signed Jones on a five-year deal in January after sacking Dave Rennie following a run of inconsistent performances.

More to come