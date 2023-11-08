England centre Manu Tuilagi broke hand twice in Rugby World Cup, almost missed birth of third child

England centre Manu Tuilagi broke his hand twice in the Rugby World Cup but is as determined as ever to keep playing, saying “you will have to put me down physically, lethally inject me, to stop me playing international rugby”.

The 32-year-old’s career has been blighted by injuries, but Alex Sanderson, the director of rugby at English club Sale Sharks, has revealed he played through the pain of two breaks in his right hand at the tournament in France.

The Telegraph report that Tuilagi broke the metacarpal bone in England’s 18-17 pool win against Samoa, the country of his birth, and he needed a metal plate inserted. He broke the same bone in the third place play-off when England beat Argentina 26-23.

He also nearly missed the birth of his third child to play against Argentina in Paris on October 27, ignoring a plea from his heavily pregnant wife to come home. His hand injury has ruled him out of Sale’s season for up to six weeks.

“It is frustrating to me, of course it is, but he is in a World Cup, his last World Cup,” Sanderson told reporters in England.

Themba Hadebe/AP Manu Tuilagi holding his bronze medal after England beat Argentina in the play-off for third place.

“If you asked Manu again, he would have wanted to play. His wife gave birth last Friday to another little boy and she was demanding that he came home. She could have popped at any time and he wouldn’t come home for his child’s birth, he was staying out for the third-fourth play-off so that shows where Manu’s head is at.

“I asked him ‘how was it Manu, are you hanging up your international boots?’ And he was like ‘you will have to put me down physically, lethally inject me, to stop me playing international rugby.’ He is loving it at the moment.

“He rebroke it in the third place playoff. He broke it three games before against Samoa and then broke it again. It is just collateral damage from playing in the World Cup. He is going to be four to six weeks. Knowing Manu, it will be three to five. We will get rescanned and the specialist will give it the go ahead but it is going to be around Europe.”

Tuilagi started England’s quarterfinal win (30-24) over Fiji, the 16-15 semifinal defeat to South Africa, and in the play-off against Argentina.

Sale are hoping he is available again in December. Injuries have restricted him to only 59 tests for England since his international debut in 2011.

He toured Australia with the British and Irish Lions in 2013 and played one test off the bench.