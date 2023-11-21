Sonny Bill Williams slams Eddie Jones over Japan links as Hamish McLennan 'appalled' by report

Sonny Bill Williams has launched a scathing attack on Eddie Jones over his secret interview with Japan before the World Cup and applauded Rugby Australia for moving on chairman Hamish McLennan.

Williams was speaking after McLennan conceded it would be “terrible form” if Jones had gone behind RA’s back to speak with Japan officials just days before the Wallabies’ failed World Cup campaign in France.

“Obviously, he had that meeting,” Williams, a two-time Rugby World Cup winner with New Zealand, told The Sydney Morning Herald. “It says a lot about his character to be honest. It’s comical. I still can’t believe it.

“I saw straight through his antics and his big-talking. This is a bloke who has a track record of burning bridges.

“The things that he’s done … if he was a player, you wouldn’t stand for it. It’s quite nice that they are being held accountable, just like players are.”

Williams said he was pleased to see people at all levels of Australian rugby being held to account after a disastrous year for the code.

WORLD RUGBY Wallabies coach Eddie Jones fumes after being quizzed over alleged Japan job interview.

“I commend the board on making the decision [to remove McLennan] and not fussing around,” Williams said. “I called it before the World Cup with Eddie … that it wasn’t the right thing and it backfired tremendously. Egos need to be left at the door. The public deserves better and so do these players.

“A lot of people forgot about Dave Rennie’s leadership. Australia beat South Africa twice and came close to New Zealand.”

Williams was left stunned during the World Cup by The Sydney Morning Herald’s reports that Jones had taken part in a Zoom interview on August 25 for the vacant Japan head coaching role while he was in camp with the Wallabies.

The Sydney Morning Herald also revealed in September that Jones had a second interview lined up, despite the Wallabies coach telling senior RA officials he was committed to Australia until his contract expired in 2027.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Eddie Jones at one of his final training sessions with the Wallabies.

Jones resigned last month, less than 10 months into a five-year deal, and has since admitted he is “definitely” interested in the Japan job.

The 63-year-old has a second interview lined up in Japan next month but has publicly denied being involved in a formal process.

McLennan, who was ousted as RA chairman on Sunday night, took Jones’ assurances at the time that he had not been interviewed and did not ask Japan officials about the matter.

“If it is true that he did that … that’s terrible and appalling … especially when you’re leading into a World Cup and your focus should be on the team,” McLennan said on 2GB on Monday. “He denied it and his agent said it was completely untrue. If he did do it, terrible form.”

On his way out, Jones caused a major stir by saying that Michael Hooper, Bernard Foley and Quade Cooper were not picked for the World Cup because they were not the right models for the team.

“I found those comments disgusting,” Williams said. “I was really upset for those lads. The sad thing was that he couldn’t just leave with dignity. He had to leave with some firing shots by calling Hooper, Foley and Quade not role model material? What does that make him?

“I see this as the reset Australian rugby needs. Phil Waugh is talking about some really good things, especially strategies into Western Sydney. As rugby fans we all want to believe in something.

“Transparency is key. With the talent Australia has, something special could happen. I love the idea of bringing everything under the one umbrella from Rugby Australia [via centralisation]. The only way is up.”

Gallo Images/Getty Images Eddie Jones with Michael Hooper in July, before he dropped the former Wallabies skipper from the World Cup squad.

Jones has close ties with Japanese president Masato Tsuchida and conceded this week that his friend did not want to be seen to be doing any favours for the Australian.

“He was the first Suntory coach that I had an association with and that is probably a bit of a stumbling block because he wants to run his own race,” Jones said on The Bye Round podcast. “He doesn’t want to be [accused] of favouritism. I’ll just wait and see. I reckon they’ll do something in the next couple of months.”

Asked if he’d “signed on”, Jones said: “Not yet.”

“Conversations go on all the time,” Jones added. “Agents ring you up. You know what it’s like. If I was intending to go somewhere else, why would I take a young squad [to the World Cup]? Unless I’m a lunatic - which I’m probably close to - but [I am] not a full-blown lunatic.

“I have been a consultant for Suntory in Japan since 1996. I’ll go back and start doing a bit with them in Japan and then just wait and see.”