Try-scoring doubles for All Blacks Brodie Retallick and Ardie Savea in Japan rugby season debuts

Kobelco Kobe Steelers' Ardie Savea (R) scores a try during the NTT Japan Rugby League One match against the Honda Heat.

Brodie Retallick says the “hard work paid off” in pre-season as he and fellow All Blacks star Ardie Savea grabbed try-scoring doubles on the opening day of the Japanese rugby campaign.

Retallick and Savea lined up in the Kobelco Kobe Steelers pack for their 80-15 thrashing of the Honda Heat on Saturday in the League One season opener in Kobe.

Kobe’s new coach Dave Rennie – in his first season in Japan since being sacked by the Walllabies – handed the captaincy to his former Chiefs charge Retallick.

The 32-year-old lock repaid him by scoring the game's first try after four minutes before dotting down again for the opening score of the second half.

Savea, the World Rugby player of the year for his deeds at No 8 for the All Blacks, started on the open side flank for the Steelers.

The star Kiwi signings reprised their combination with ex-All Blacks midfielder Ngani Laumape, who started at centre for Kobe.

Recent Chiefs player Bryn Gatland also made a winning debut at No 10 for the Steelers, slotting nine conversions before a 11,419-strong crowd.

Paul Miller/Getty Images Steelers players congratulate Ardie Savea (R) after one of his tries.

“A lot of hard work has gone on with the boys in pre-season, so it was great to see it pay off today,’’ Retallick said on the Planet Rugby website.

Former Crusaders and Highlanders utility Mitch Hunt played fullback for the Heat – coached by ex-All Blacks fullback Kieran Crowley, who was fresh from Rugby World Cup duty with Italy.

Matt King/Getty Images Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith on All Blacks duty. They have now paired up in Japan.

All Blacks backline veterans Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith also made winning debuts in Toyota Verblitz’ 15-8 victory over the Ricoh Black Rams.

Barrett played first five-eighth, outside halfback Smith, for Toyota, who have their former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen as director of rugby. Former Blues lock Tom Robinson also made his Toyota debut.

Barrett kicked a conversion before making way for fellow Kiwi pivot Tiaan Falcon, who slotted a 72nd minute penalty for the game’s final points.

Aurelien Morissard/AP Richie Mo’unga, in action for the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final, is now playing in Japan for Toshiba Brave Lupus.

All Blacks first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga and flanker Shannon Frizell also made winning bows as Todd Blackadder’s Toshiba Brave Lupus outpointed the Shizuoka Blue Revs, 43-30.

Mo'unga, playing inside his former Crusaders and All Blacks teammate, centre Seta Tamanivalu, converted four of Toshiba’s seven tries – one of which was scored by Tamanivalu.

Captain Kwagga Smith – a World Cup winner with the Springboks – came off the Revs’ bench to score their final try while the Shizuoka side fielded Tonga star and ex-All Blacks Charles Piutau at fullback for the first time.

Five-cap All Black Jackson Hemopo helped the Mitsubishi Dynoboars to a narrow 30-29 win over the Kintetsu Liners, who included former Hurricanes lock James Blackwell.