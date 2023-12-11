Tributes flow for ex-world rugby chairman Syd Millar, who awarded 2011 World Cup to New Zealand

International Rugby Board chairman Syd Millar in 2005 when the 2011 Rugby World Cup hosting rights were awarded to New Zealand.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has paid a tribute to “visionary’’ former leader Syd Millar – who was at the helm when New Zealand were awarded the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Millar, who served as chairman of the then International Rugby Board (IRB) between 2003 and 2007, died in Ireland at the weekend, aged 89.

The former Ireland and British and Irish Lions test prop – who toured New Zealand with the Lions in 1959 – would be remembered as one of the sport’s finest statesmen, Beaumont said.

Millar was chairman in 2005 when New Zealand were awarded the rights to host the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

He had been vice-chairman to the late Dr Vernon Pugh when New Zealand were stripped of sub-hosting rights for the 2003 tournament.

A World Rugby statement said Millar had led the reshaping of the game and presided over what will be regarded as the first modern men's Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2003, a landmark women's Rugby World Cup in Canada in 2006 and a record-breaking men's Rugby World Cup in France in 2007.

Dompost / JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff IRB and Rugby World Cup Ltd chairman Dr Syd Millar (C), with New Zealand Rugby chairman Jock Hobbs and IRB chief executive Mike Miller on a visit to Auckland in 2007.

Millar was elected President of the Irish Football Union (IRFU) in 1995, a transformative time for the sport, and represented the union with distinction on the IRB Council from 1992, as well as serving as chairman of the British and Irish Lions between 1999 and 2002.

Before success in the boardroom, Millar was one of the finest players, coaches and managers of his generation. A stalwart of Ballymena Rugby Club and Ulster Rugby, Millar made his Ireland debut in 1958 and won a total of 37 caps as well as playing on three British and Irish Lions tours in 1959,1962 and 1966.

He went on to coach Ireland between 1973 and 1975 and led the Lions to an undefeated tour of South Africa in 1974. He also served as Lions manager on the 1980 tour and as Ireland manager at the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987.

Tim Clayton/Photosport Levan Datunashvili receives his world cup cap from Syd Millar, Rugby World Cup director, in Queenstown during the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Millar was made a CBE in 2005 having previously been named an MBE, and was inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame (now World Rugby Hall of Fame) in 2009, as well as being awarded the prestigious Légion d’honneur in 2007 after an era-defining men’s Rugby World Cup in France.

“I know that I speak on behalf of colleagues and the global rugby family when I say that Syd Millar was a giant of the game on the world stage,” said Beaumont, who was captain of the Millar-manager Lions in South Africa in 1980.

“As influential in the boardroom as he was brilliant as a player, coach and manager, Syd was a natural leader and visionary, someone who cared deeply about the sport, its people, values and future.

“Syd led the sport through some of its most defining moments, driving forward the expansion and development of the sport beyond its heartlands. He was an inspiration to me, and many aspiring administrators, and he will be greatly missed.

“All our thoughts are with the Millar family and friends at this difficult time.”