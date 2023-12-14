'What a disgrace': Sonny Bill Williams on Eddie Jones taking Japan job

Sonny Bill Williams has claimed Eddie Jones (inset) lied to everyone over the Japan job.

Sonny Bill Williams has fired yet another shot at Eddie Jones following the former Wallabies coach being confirmed for the Japan job, just 45 days after standing down from his role with Rugby Australia.

Jones strenuously denied reports he was in talks with the Japan Rugby Football Union for weeks and repeatedly pledged his support to Rugby Australia during the Rugby World Cup.

However, Jones, who was just 10 months into a five-year deal when he resigned, was confirmed for the head coaching role with JRFU on Thursday.

Confirmation of his Japanese move will be a sickening gut punch for those who brought into Jones’ vision as the so-called messiah of Australian rugby.

Jones’ departure comes after a disastrous 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign that culminated in the Wallabies’ worst ever performance at a World Cup, failing to progress from the group stage for the first time.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Sonny Bill Williams has claimed Eddie Jones (above) is full of crap.

Williams, a two-time World Cup winner with the All Blacks, was one of Jones’s staunchest critics and challenged many of his selection calls and other parts of the Wallabies setup.

"It's quite sad, isn't it?," Williams claimed to Nine’s Wide World of Sports.

"I feel sorry for Japan. His track record speaks for itself. I'm a big believer in the proof is in the pudding and what is his proof? His proof is he's been fired, sacked from England in the last few years. He's burned a lot of bridges.

"I actually feel sorry for Japan that they believe this guy is gonna take them somewhere where his track record shows that he hasn't been able to do. It seems like he's a little bit out of touch with what's going on.

"I guess I'm just speaking from an ex-player's point of view. I could never believe in someone that I knew was pretty much full of crap. Japanese culture is all built on respect, loyalty, things that he's shown that he's not about.

Jones was picked to replace New Zealander Dave Rennie, who Rugby Australia moved on.

Then Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan advocated hard for Jones to take over as coach.

"If it wasn't for the captain's call, the great captain's call that it was, he might not even have had a job before Australia's disastrous World Cup,” Williams said of that decision.

McLennan has since been removed from hos role as the chair and then stood down from the board.

Williams said he holds concerns for Japan’s rugby future under Jones but, on the other side of the coin, is happy that Rugby Australia can put the Jones chapter behind them.

However, it’s inevitable there will be a bit of a hangover from the Wallabies’ shocking World Cup campaign.

Now Rugby Australia again finds itself hunting for another coach and support staff as it rebuilds towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home soil – a tournament that was meant to be Jones’ final act as Wallabies coach.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Eddie Jones has waved goodbye to the Wallabies and will return for a second stint as Japan’s head coach.

But Williams feels the search for a new leader is a positive step.

"My last point would be, from an Australian rugby point of view; one of gratitude because we're moving, we can move in the right direction," Williams explained.

"We want to get back to where we are, which has been a rugby powerhouse and one of the few countries that have won two Rugby World Cups – an illustrious past playing on the international stage.

"They have great talent within the squad, I truly believe it. Phil Waugh (Rugby Australia CEO) has said some great stuff and what they're looking at and trying to achieve now bringing everything under one umbrella so they can move forward in the right direction.

"I have my own thoughts and beliefs on the processes, some processes, that need to happen for that to occur, but it seems like you're moving in the right direction.

"I work on Stan so I'm in this space, I've been in the space for the last three years and I have a good connection with a lot of the players and I want to see these players thrive on and off the field and hopefully they can start.

"Does he owe Rugby Australia, the public, an apology? I'd say they should be thanking him because he's left and hopefully things can change."