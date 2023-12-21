New Zealand rugby export Gareth Anscombe's Japanese registration cancelled after injury

Wales’ Kiwi star Gareth Anscombe celebrates victory over the Wallabies at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Wales World Cup star Gareth Anscombe was meant to play alongside All Blacks captain Sam Cane in Japan this season, but his registration has been cancelled due to injury.

Auckland-born Anscombe won 37 caps for Wales after qualifying through his Cardiff-born mother.

The former New Zealand under-20 international joined the Cardiff Blues in 2014 after Super Rugby duty for the Blues and the Chiefs.

He played a part in Wales making the quarterfinals at the Rugby World Cup in France but joined Japan League One club Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath after the tournament.

The Japanese season started a fortnight ago but Anscombe has been unable to play due to minor groin surgery to repair an injury he suffered at the World Cup.

With Anscombe out for up to 10 weeks, Suntory have been forced to bring in Argentina’s veteran flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez as his replacement.

SKY SPORT The Wallabies crashed to their worst-ever defeat at a World Cup in Lyon.

In a statement, the club said: "The three players registered in Category C for the 2023-24 season are Sam Cane, Cheslin Kolbe, and Nicolas Sanchez.

"Due to his condition, [former Wallabies flanker] Sean McMahon was not registered as a player before the start of the season, and Gareth Anscombe's Category C registration was cancelled due to his condition."

Category C covers import players capped by other countries.

A Wales Online report said Anscombe was back in Cardiff after surgery.

In a social media post, he said: "Devastated to find out the groin injury I sustained around the time of the World Cup meant I required minor surgery, but happy to say it went well and I should be back up and running in the next 8-10 weeks.

"Fairly mixed emotions right now, but I’m focused on getting myself right then see what happens next."

The Wales Online report claimed he still might be able to be re-registered by Suntory with the Japan season not due to end until May because his contract had not been cancelled, just his registration.

But the injury is set to scupper Anscombe’s chances of playing for Suntory in games between Japan’s top four clubs and his former Blues and Chiefs Super Rugby Pacific sides, scheduled for early February.

Wales’ Kiwi coach Warren Gatland used Anscombe off the bench at the World Cup as a replacement for veteran flyhalf Dan Biggar.

Biggar, now playing in France, has retired from test rugby, but Anscombe – due to his Japanese affiliation – is not eligible to play for Wales in the Six Nations.

The Kiwi pivot, has, however, said he would like to be considered for Wales’ mid-year tour of Australia.