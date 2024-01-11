British and Irish Lions close to finalising inaugural women's team for New Zealand tour in 2027

Black Ferns prop Krystal Murray offloading against Wales in their Dunedin test last October.

The British and Irish Lions are reportedly coming to New Zealand with their inaugural women’s team in 2027.

The Times in the UK report that plans to launch the famous touring side’s first women’s team are almost finalised and will feature a three-test series against the world champion Black Ferns.

There could also be fixtures against the Super Rugby Aupiki teams – Blues, Chiefs Manawa, Hurricanes Poua and the South Island-based Matatū – and provincial sides.

An announcement is expected next week when the Lions are poised to name Andy Farrell as their new head coach of the men’s team for next year’s tour of Australia.

While staging the last women’s World Cup in 2022, New Zealand Rugby revealed plans for a women’s Lions team were in motion.

The Black Ferns won that tournament in front of record crowds after beating world No 1 England in a thrilling Eden Park final.

The success of the Black Ferns, the women’s game’s most dominant team with six World Cup wins, has ensured that New Zealand would always be the ideal hosts for the groundbreaking tour.

The last World Cup was a momentous tournament for women’s rugby. The game was in the spotlight like never before, something rugby’s bosses remain keen to capitalise on.

One striking concern with a women’s Lions team would be selection. At this stage, English players would almost certainly make up most of the squad.

The composition of a men’s Lions team from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales has long been an emotive topic, but the issue would be more profound for a women’s squad.

The Red Roses are by far the strongest of the four home nations and have dominated the game since 2019, winning 40 of their last 41 tests. Their one defeat in that streak was the 2022 World Cup final in Auckland.

England’s elite women’s rugby programme has been professional since 2019. While Ireland, Scotland and Wales have made strides with their professionalism (more so Wales), most of their players are part-time and nowhere near the fitness or standard of England’s team.

The Black Ferns suffered their heaviest home defeat at Mt Smart in their last meeting with England in the inaugural WXV1 competition last November, losing 33-12.

The Lions were last in New Zealand for a men’s tour in 2017 when the test series with the All Blacks was drawn 1-1. The men’s team are scheduled to tour again in 2029.