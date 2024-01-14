Sam Cane scores in Japan, but Robbie Deans' team runs riot ahead of Cross Border series

All Blacks captain Sam Cane got on the scoresheet in Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath's four-point win over the Shizuoka Blue Revs.

All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup captain Sam Cane scored an early try as his Japanese rugby team moved into second place behind Robbie Deans’ free-scoring competition leaders.

Cane – in Japan on a sabbatical from the Chiefs – rumbled over from a lineout drive in the fifth minute of Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath’s 29-25 win over the Shizuoka Blue Revs in the closest Japan Rugby League One clash on Saturday.

Deans’ Saitama Wild Knights, however, posted the biggest score of the day, crushing the Mitsubishi Dynoboars 81-21 to maintain a five-point lead at the top of the table from second-placed Suntory.

The Blue Revs-Suntory contest was keenly fought throughout.

Cane’s try was Suntory’s only first-half score as the Blue Revs, captained by South Africa’s World Cup winning flanker Kwagga Smith and fielding Charles Piutau at centre, led 15-5 at the interval after tries halfback Kodai Okazaki and wing Kakeru Okumura.

Two quick tries to hooker Kosuke Horikoshi and centre Taiga Ozaki had Suntory ahead 17-15 early in the second half.

But the Shizuoka side, playing at home, struck back with tries by substitute Sam Greene and fullback Futo Yamaguchi, who crossed in the corner after a well-constructed move, for a 25-17 advantage.

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Cane was a try scorer for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan. (File photo).

Two-time World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe put Suntory back within striking distance after stepping inside two defenders to score in the 71st minute.

Suntory got the winner two minutes from fulltime after cleverly keeping the ball alive down the left-hand touchline before spreading it wide to the right flank where No 8 Ryuga Hashimoto dotted down.

Deans’ Saitama Wild Knights showed they could spring a surprise in the Cross Border series against the Blues and the Chiefs’ Super Rugby Pacific sides next month.

The Wild Knights ran in 12 tries in their 60-point drubbing of the eight-placed Dynoboars.

They scored five times in the first half and seven in the second, including a brace by former Manawatū and Hurricanes lock Liam Mitchell.

Springboks Damien de Allende and Lood de Jager and Kiwis Lachlan Boshier and Mark Abbott also got on the scoresheet for the Wild Knights.

Ex-All Black Jackson Hemopo scored a late try off the bench for the Dynoboars.

The Canon Eagles kept their hold on fourth place with a 24-8 win over the 10th-ranked Black Rams.

The Wild Knights, Suntory and Canon will all be involved in the Cross Border series, along with the Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay, last season’s Japan League One champions.