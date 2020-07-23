World Rugby denies vote-rigging claims from Pacific Islands players' union

The Pacific Islands players' union says May's World Rugby election was "deliberately manipulated" and expressed concern that an alleged bribe encouraged the Fiji Rugby Union to back the ticket of Sir Bill Beaumont and Bernard Laporte.

A report by the Pacific Rugby Players Welfare (PRPW) also suggests the vote "has the potential to bring the game into disrepute".

The union addressed claims by the French publication L'Equipe, made in May, that the former Fiji Rugby Union chairman Francis Kean allegedly struck a deal to back the ticket of Beaumont and Laporte, in exchange for France hosting a test against Fiji each year and training camps for Fiji and Fiji under-20 at France's training base.

A statement on Wednesday) said: "World Rugby strongly refutes unsubstantiated claims regarding an election process between two excellent leadership candidates in a fair and appropriate manner. A key pillar of Sir Bill Beaumont's campaign announcement in January, the governance review was initiated immediately upon his election, is independently led by Sir Hugh Robertson and will examine an appropriate fit and proper person's test for elected officials."

READ MORE:

* Bill Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby chairman after Agustin Pichot's challenge

* Threat to rugby's Olympic status from Fiji fallout

* Ireland, Wales could ditch Bill Beaumont in World Rugby election: report



The 59-page "Veilomani" report was submitted by PRPW to Robertson, chairman of the British Olympic Association, who is conducting a wide-ranging review set up in January.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images France rugby chief Bernard Laporte.

The document criticises World Rugby's governance, claiming that PRPW sent three letters to World Rugby with evidence against Kean without receiving a reply.

PRPW's report also includes 32 requests, including for a disciplinary officer to be appointed and for World Rugby to do more to resolve the governance issues in the Pacific Islands, including the alleged conduct of Fe'ao Vunipola, father of England internationals Mako and Billy Vunipola, for allegedly manipulating last year's election of a new Tonga Rugby Union president.