'I can't remember those games': Group of eight ex-rugby internationals to sue for brain damage

Former England hooker Steve Thompson, centre, in action against Romania at the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

England's Rugby World Cup-winning hooker Steve Thompson is among eight former players planning to sue the game’s authorities for negligence, claiming the sport has left them with permanent brain damage.

Thompson, who played in every game at the 2003 tournament in Australia where England lifted the trophy for the first time, said: “I can't remember any of those games. It's frightening.”

All eight of the group has recently been diagnosed with the early signs of dementia. They blame repeated blows to the head and are understood to be seeking millions of pounds in damages.

A letter of claim will be sent to World Rugby and the governing bodies for English and Welsh rugby next week, according to a report by the BBC, with a group class action to follow.

If successful, the legal claim could change the way the game of rugby is played.

Another 80 former players, aged between 25 and 55, are also showing early signs of dementia, lawyers for the group say.

The Daily Telegraph reported this week that more than 70 players were preparing a group litigation action, and that the group included several former New Zealand, England and Wales internationals. Nearly all sustained multiple head knocks during their careers and have suffered from memory loss, insomnia, migraines and depression since retirement.

Two ex-All Blacks, 1980s No 8 Geoff Old and 2001-07 prop Carl Hayman, told the New Zealand Herald this week that they had been in contact with British lawyers, although Hayman declined to take medical tests.

Ross Setford/NZPA Carl Hayman in action for the All Blacks against South Africa in 2007. The former prop has been in contact with lawyers.

In a statement to the BBC, World Rugby said: "While not commenting on speculation, World Rugby takes player safety very seriously and implements injury-prevention strategies based on the latest available knowledge, research and evidence."

Thompson, 42, won 73 caps for England in a nine-year international career that also included three appearances for the British and Irish Lions.

He also played 195 games for Northampton Saints and had a spell in France with Brive. He retired in 2007 because of a neck injury before returning to the game, only to retire again in 2011 with the same issue.

Thompson told the BBC his condition means he cannot remember anything from England's triumphant 2003 World Cup run, and is convinced frequent head knocks during matches and training are to blame.

"It's like I'm watching the game with England playing and I can see me there – but I wasn't there, because it's not me," he said.

"It's just bizarre. People talk about stories, and since the World Cup I've talked to the lads that were there, and you pick up stories, and then you can talk about it, but it's not me being there, it's not me doing it, because it's just gone."

Craig Simcox/Stuff England's Ben Kay and Steve Thompson celebrate their famous 15-13 win over the All Blacks in Wellington in 2003.

Thompson, a father of four, said the aim of the lawsuit was to make rugby safer for the future generation of players.

"The whole point of us doing this is to look after the young players coming through. I don't want rugby to stop. It's been able to give us so much, but we just want to make it safer. It can finish so quickly, and suddenly you've got your whole life in front of you,” he said.

Thompson's former England team-mate Michael Lipman and ex-Wales international Alix Popham are the first group to undergo testing.

If the case were to reach court, the group would have to prove the sport's governing bodies have been guilty of negligence.

Lawyer Richard Boardman, who is leading the action on behalf of the players, told the BBC the case “could be worth tens of millions, maybe even hundreds of millions”.

"We are now in a position where we believe the governing bodies across the rugby world are liable for failing to adequately protect their players on this particular issue," he said.

"Right now we're representing over 100 former players but we expect many more to get in contact."

In 2013, the NFL settled lawsuits from thousands of former players who developed dementia or other concussion-related health problems they say were caused by the very on-field violence that fueled the game's rise to popularity and profit.

The settlement, expected to cost the NFL more than US$1 billion, spared the league a trial over claims that it long hid what it knew about the link between concussions and brain injuries. The settlement fund is designed to cover more than 20,000 retirees suffering from brain disorders that include Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and dementia.

The settlement did not include an admission from the NFL that it hid information from players about head injuries.

World Rugby told AP on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) that it “takes player safety very seriously and implements injury-prevention strategies based on the latest available knowledge, research and evidence.”

The organisation, which would not comment on the players' claims, has made progress in recent years in developing concussion protocols to reduce the risks for players and is widely regarded as being ahead on the issue compared to sports like football and cricket.

Craig Simcox/Stuff Steve Thompson, seen here against the All Blacks in a 2005 test at Twickenham, wishes he never turned professional.

World Rugby pointed out that there is a key difference to the legal action in the NFL in that hits to the head were never legal in rugby.

Thompson was diagnosed with early onset dementia and probable CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) in November.

“Knowing what I know now, I wish that I had never turned professional,'' he told the Press Association.

“It was not uncommon for me to be left dazed, seeing white spots and not knowing where I was for a few seconds, sometimes I would pass out completely,'' he said.

“It was just an accepted part and parcel of training.

“I really wished that I had ended my career earlier, maybe my diagnosis might not be so bleak.''

Popham, who is 41, was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, early onset dementia and probable CTE in April.

