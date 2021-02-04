Six Nations: Wales suspend Josh Adams for two games for Covid-19 rules breach

Wales wing Josh Adams (L) has been suspended for two Six Nations games for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Wales suspended wing Josh Adams for the first two rounds of the Six Nations on Wednesday after the winger breached coronavirus protocols by attending a family gathering over the weekend.

Adams has been released from Wales’ training camp and will miss games against Ireland on Sunday (Monday NZ time) and Scotland on February 13.

“We are extremely disappointed with the breach and have acted robustly and swiftly to take all appropriate measures,” Wales’ New Zealand coach Wayne Pivac said. “All players and management have received detailed briefings and education regarding our protocols, and everyone has a responsibility to abide by the rules.

“On this occasion, Josh has made an error of judgement, he made a mistake, and he has shown immediate remorse.”

BBC SPORT Wales' Kiwi coach Wayne Pivac on Wales' 2020 Six Nations hopes.

READ MORE:

* NZ Rugby get $465 million private investment offer from US company: report

* Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell to stay with England through to World Cup

* Etene Nanai-Seturo believes Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will switch codes easily: 'He's a freak'

* Super Rugby: Whetukamokamo Douglas fighting for position in Crusaders' pack



David Rogers/Getty Images Wales' Kiwi coach Wayne Pivac has dropped star wing Josh Adams for two Six Nations games.

The WRU said Adams attended a small gathering to celebrate a milestone on Sunday.

“It was wrong to do this,” Adams said. “I’m aware that everyone needs to follow the rules and being in the public eye I have a responsibility to lead by example and I’ve fallen short on this occasion.

“I’d like to apologise to my teammates and to our supporters for my mistake.”