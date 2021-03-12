Six Nations: England and France dogged by leadership issues ahead of Twickenham clash

As England and France prepare to meet on Saturday (Sunday NZT) in a much-anticipated Six Nations match at Twickenham, their long buildup has been dogged by leadership issues.

An ironic outbreak of the coronavirus in the French camp – with blame apportioned to infected coach Fabien Galthie, the architect of France's resurgence – forced their opening home match against Scotland two weeks ago to be postponed, and jeopardised the team's continued participation while they sat atop the Six Nations table.

Meanwhile, England's title defence blew up in a second defeat in three rounds because of team-wide ill-discipline alongside the poor form of Saracens club players in whom coach Eddie Jones has maintained blind faith.

READ MORE:

* Six Nations: France to continue after being cleared by government after Covid-19 probe

* Six Nations urged to award Scotland walkover after France coach's Covid bubble breach

* French referee Pascal Gauzere won't be dropped despite admitting two Six Nations blunders



France were supposed to be in the strictest bio-secure bubble of the tournament after their government closed the border to the British in January to try and keep out the more contagious UK variant of the virus.

The French government relented to allowing the Tricolours to play in the Six Nations only after France Rugby Federation officials guaranteed sticking to the health protocols.

David Davies/AP Englandâs poor Six Nations campaign has been marked by ill-discipline, with lock Maro Itoje, left, a repeat offender.

But before the opening game against Italy in Rome on February 6, players left the hotel bubble to eat waffles. And the day after the game, Galthie went to watch his son play rugby.

A week later, a day after a milestone win in Dublin over Ireland, Galthie and another staffer tested positive. In the following days, 12 players and two more staff members tested positive and the Scotland match on February 28 was put off.

A government-ordered internal investigation saw FFR president Bernard Laporte defend Galthie – “He was outside and masked” – and the government accept the FFR's findings. And Laporte promised nobody will be leaving hotels for the rest of the tournament.

Speaking publicly this week for the first time since the outbreak, Galthie said he did not feel responsible and that he followed the rules. He repeated Laporte's mantra that “zero risk does not exist.”

Following a regulation quarantine, the team has been cleared of the virus with the bonus return of previously injured star backs Romain Ntamack and Virimi Vakatawa. Ntamack is in the reserves after a double fractured jaw, and Vakatawa is the starting centre after a knee injury on the tournament's eve.

David Rogers/Getty Images England coach Eddie Jones is all smiles in training ahead of his side’s must-win Six Nations showdown with France.

The creative Mathieu Jalibert has kept the No 10 jersey, and lock Romain Taofifenua, flanker Dylan Cretin, and wing Teddy Thomas have been given starts.

Jones' reaction to losing to Wales by a record 40-24 was to drop hooker Jamie George and fullback Elliot Daly – both Saracens – and lock Jonny Hill. Calls for Jones to pick in-form club players such as Daly's replacement, Max Malins, have been wasted because the coach is limited to a self-isolating squad of 28.

But that hasn't stopped criticism of Jones for relying on his core Saracens club players Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Mako and Billy Vunipola, George, and Daly. Jones trusted their professionalism to overcome a lack of rugby for two months going into the Six Nations. But their rustiness showed, and continues to. All have been off their game.

No 8 Billy Vunipola admitted before the Wales game he was playing “rubbish,” then made 43 post-impact metres, the most of any forward in round 3, and third best in the tournament, according to Opta Sports.

Itoje has conceded 10 penalties in the tournament, five alone against Wales. Jones didn't say whether Itoje was one of the “three or four” players who phoned him last week to take responsibility for the indiscipline, but admitted his star lock would be marked for extra attention from referees, along with England, which has conceded 41 penalties across three matches.

Scott Heppell/AP France coach Fabien Galthie says he does not feel responsible for the virus outbreak in his squad and followed the rules.

Jones also believed refs will have preconceived notions about captain Farrell's confrontational attitude. Jones said this week that Farrell, captain since 2018, was still learning to be a good one, and they remained happy with his leadership.

Farrell led England to Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup success less than six months ago, but on Saturday (Sunday NZT) they find themselves at acute risk of a third defeat in four matches.

AT A GLANCE

England: Max Malins, Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson, Charlie Ewels, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly.

France: Brice Dulin, Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (captain), Dylan Cretin, Paul Willemse, Romain Taofifenua, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Cyril Cazeaux, Cameron Woki, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Romain Ntamack.