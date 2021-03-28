Ma'a Nonu sent off for retaliation after striking halfback in the face with his elbow

All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu was sent off for striking Lyon halfback Jean-Marc Doussain.

All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu was sent off for striking an opponent in the face with his elbow in an extraordinary moment of madness in France's Top 14 competition.

The veteran midfielder, who returned to Toulon as a “medical joker” last October, was irked by Lyon halfback Jean-Marc Doussain’s shoulder barge on him and retaliated by smacking Doussain in the side of the head.

Doussain made the most of Nonu's contact, but the 38-year-old, who was captaining Toulon in Lyon, used his elbow to hit the halfback right under the referee's nose.

Nonu asked the referee to review the incident with the Television Match Official, but he was shown a red card in the 28th minute and faces a lengthy ban.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Ma'a Nonu had a solid season with the Blues in 2019 (FILE PHOTO).

Doussain was also sent to the sinbin but had the last laugh because Lyon went on to dominate the game after Nonu’s red.

The hosts scored seven tries to Toulon’s three and won 54-16 at the Stade de Gerland.

Nonu played 103 tests for the All Blacks from 2003-15 and won World Cups in 2011 and 2015. He spent three seasons with Toulon after the 2015 World Cup before returning to play for the Blues in Super Rugby in 2019.

He then had a short stint in the United States with San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby before Covid-19 stopped their last season.