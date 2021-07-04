Tonga coach Toutai Kefu confirms quarantine costs were factor in player defections

Tonga stayed tight, despite their record-equalling thrashing at the hands of the All Blacks on Saturday.

Do not take out your hankies for the Tonga rugby team. But your cheque-books might help.

After Saturday night’s record-equalling 102-0 mauling at the hands of the All Blacks at Mount Smart Stadium, Tonga coach Toutai Kefu laid bare some facts which highlighted the grave disparity between the respective rugby nations. The most concerning was that many of his players had to pay for their border isolation out of their own pockets.

The All Blacks, of course, have a multi-million-dollar budget, never dip into their own pockets for anything and have a near limitless pool of world-class players in New Zealand to call on.

Then there’s Ikale Tahi Tonga who were faced with so many unavailable players either reluctant or blocked from returning from their northern hemisphere bases they had to call up 13 debutants, including a cast of Kiwi rugby journeymen, for this clash added at late notice.

But there were no hung heads following the 16-try shellacking from the All Blacks. No whinging and moaning about their lot in life. Just a steadfast acceptance of their reality and a deep pride that, despite the forces against them, they never stopped trying for 80 minutes.

“What was it like for me? It was pretty unpleasant, considering the stuff that goes on in the background,” said the former Wallabies loose forward after the match. “We did pretty well to get a team together. We had 13 new players, and we’re going to celebrate that.

“They were just too good for us, pure and simple. We don’t get to play tier-1s often, and if we get a chance we’re going to have a crack, of course.”

However, Kefu admitted assembling a squad under current circumstanced had proven problematic, to say the least.

“For us in any climate it’s a challenge, and when you add the Covid on top of that it becomes more of a challenge. In all the campaigns I’ve gone through our boys don’t complain or moan, they just get on with it. They don’t focus on the negatives … we move on.

“Originally we had the Māori, but for some reason it didn’t turn out that way. We don’t care, we’ll play it, and give it our best shot. It was disappointing we lost by that much. It was a bad day at the office against the best team in the world.”

Kefu clearly wasn’t keen to take any shots at the clubs who continue to make it difficult for the Pacific Island nations to assemble their best players, but said the Covid world ramped up the problems significantly.

“Covid is a layer of difficulty,” he added. “You’ve got the French championship and English premiership pretty much aligned with this window, so you’ve got to hope some of those players don’t make it. This time round it’s been mainly because of Covid, players not coming back due to quarantine costs.

“They usually get one month off and then they’re back in training. They’re probably not going to spend all of that in quarantine.”

Asked to confirm his players had to foot the cost of their own quarantine, Kefu said: “Yeah, usually. But we’ve tried to subsidise that. I think we’re still working through that.”

Kefu said there were “a range of things” that could improve the situation. Whatever’s happening now clearly isn’t making much difference. In 2000 the All Blacks defeated Tonga 102-0 in Albany. Two decades on, across the same town, an identical result was served up.

“We get two windows a year which is about four weeks. We haven’t got the luxury of having all our players in one competition. The biggest quick fix would be to get access to our better players. The next one probably can’t be done, but it would be to spend more time together.”

Changing the sport’s strict eligibility laws would also help.

”There’s a few players ready to be capped, it’s just all about timing. I believe there should be a stand-down period, but that extra hoop they have to jump through in playing sevens, it’s a layer of complication we don’t need.”

Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby would also provide a lift. “I could keep a lot of my players locally, and not have to send them to France or other competitions,” he added, ruefully.

Kefu had to spread his selection net wide, “but picking the team is not the actual issue, when you do it’s seeing the availability or quality of players that are there to pick from”.

It’s why, even when coughing up a century of points, there were still positives for a Tongan coach.

“We’ve captured 13 new players, and there are some gold nuggets there – three or four who could keep playing for Ikale Tahi consistently. That’s great … we’re throwing the net wider.

“Our fans tonight were great. They don’t care about the score, as long as we represent with pride and passion. Even at the end when the coaches were yelling to kick the ball out, the players still thought they could score a try. You’ve got to give them that – they never gave up.”

Tonga will get two key players out of isolation this week in Ben Tameifuna and Sam Vaka for their upcoming two-match World Cup qualification series against Manu Samoa. A third, Malietoa Hingano, has completed his quarantine in Brisbane but cannot get to New Zealand because of the pause in the travel bubble.