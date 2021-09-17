All Blacks coach Ian Foster fends off talk of staging World Cup every two years

It is fair to say All Blacks coach Ian Foster is no fan of the idea being floated to move the Rugby World Cup to a two-yearly cycle.

Following hard on the heels of football’s announcement that international governing body Fifa would at least consider halving the four-year period between global tournaments, World Rugby has confirmed it will also discuss the idea.

There is bound to be plenty of opposition, considering the impact that would have on other major competitions and, most importantly, the Lions tour which currently takes place in the mid-point of the four-year cycle. But, as always in these things, money will be a determining factor.

Where Foster sits, coaching an All Blacks side that is very much defined by its success, or otherwise, at the World Cup, the proposal carries little weight.

“I read the report, and don’t know if it’s serious,” he said after announcing his 23 to face Argentina in the Rugby Championship’s fourth round at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday. “I guess there are a whole lot of proposals out there. We’ve got a two-yearly World Cup, we’ve got a 12-a-side tournament … there are a few things floating around at the moment.

“A two-yearly World Cup instinctively doesn’t sound that great to me,” he added. “I like the concept of the World Cup being something you build for and plan for. I think there’s enough significance in the competitions we have between World Cups to still keep the international game vibrant.

“We’ll see what unfolds.”

Paul Gilham/Getty Images The All Blacks last lifted the Webb Ellis Cup after victory in the 2015 World Cup final in England.

Foster was more certain of the plan for his additional players to join the All Blacks for stage two of their tour which will took place in the northern hemisphere.

The All Blacks coach confirmed loose forward Shannon Frizell would likely be part of the reinforcements called up to play the five tests on the bounce against the US, Wales, Italy, Ireland and France after completing his diversion requirements and having his assault charge dropped.

He also noted that recent test centurion and halfback Aaron Smith would almost certainly not be joining the likes of Frizell, veteran lock Sam Whitelock, loose forward Sam Cane and hooker Dane Coles in refreshing the group currently in Australia. Timing (his baby is not due until mid-November) and border requirements have undermined that prospect.

Hamish McNeilly / Stuff All Black Shannon Frizell outside the Dunedin District Court on July 27, after appearing on charges relating to an alleged bar assault.

“I’ve failed to deal with this whole issue of the timing of babies,” said the coach. “I can’t influence it as much as I’d like. We seem to get our timing wrong on a yearly basis,. Maybe it was coming out of quarantine at the end of last year that did the damage.

“At the moment we’re not planning on Aaron at all. If things change, and there is a window of time for him to come over, we’ll deal with that later. But at the moment it’s one of those things where the timing hasn’t worked.”

Foster confirmed Whitelock, Coles, Cane, Frizell, and anyone else required to bolster the squad for the northern tour, would not join them until they landed in Washington DC to prepare for that clash on October 23. The two-week hard quarantine in Queensland, currently being served by Richie Mo’unga, ruled that out.

“It would have been ideal to bring them over the week before, so they could have had a decent week of training before we left for the northern tour. But current quarantining makes that nigh on impossible,” he said.

The coach was also unsure if the Government’s indication more MIQ spots were opening up in New Zealand would enable some players to return early from Australia (Scott Barrett has a baby due post-Rugby Championship; others may not be required for the second leg), but said as far as he knew nothing had changed.

Foster was also quizzed on the length of last Sunday’s test against the Pumas which went close to two and a-quarter hours.

“I wasn’t conscious it was that long,” he said. “I know the ball in play the first half was very high – up about 28 minutes. I think it dropped to about 12 in the second half. Clearly there was a massive shift in the tempo of the game in that second 40.

“We’re keen to play a game quickly, and I guess other teams are keen to slow that game down. You’ve also got injuries, and TMO decisions. But are we keen to keep the game moving? Yes we are.”