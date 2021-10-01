Quade Cooper's form leaves Wallabies selectors with 2023 World Cup conundrum

When Dave Rennie recalled Quade Cooper from the test rugby wilderness to lead the Wallabies against the Springboks, the move appeared to be a stop-gap measure.

However, Cooper had other ideas. In three tests since, the 33-year-old has led the Wallabies to three consecutive wins for the first time since 2017, and is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

Cooper’s scintillating form since returning to the gold No 10 jersey has left Rennie and the Wallabies selectors with a conundrum.

Before injuries cruelled James O’Connor’s international season, the Reds playmaker was viewed as the right man to lead the Wallabies attack to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

That may still be the case, but Rennie told reporters on Thursday he had no doubts Cooper is in good enough physical shape to be the incumbent five-eighth in France, when he will be 35.

“He’ll definitely be there, physically,” Rennie said.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Quade Cooper has been in scintillating form since returning to the gold No 10 jersey but faces competition for his place.

While Cooper will be physically ready, Rennie was quick to dispel the notion that is all he will have to do to be the first choice No 10 in two years time.

“There are no guarantees with that, though. We’ve obviously got James O’Connor sitting on the bench this week, who is equally as experienced and has obviously been out with injury,” he said.

“What we have is genuine competition for places. That’s been great. We also have Noah [Lolesio] in the background – he’s been learning and growing and that’s good for the group.

“We’re not trying to think too far ahead. I have no doubt that players like Quade and James, they have plenty more footy in them.”

The genuine competition will continue on the spring tour.

Rennie confirmed Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Sean McMahon will all join the squad that travels to Japan before facing Scotland, England and Wales.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has no doubts Quade Cooper will be physically ready for the 2023 World Cup in France.

While Rennie now knows what Cooper and Kerevi bring to his side, McMahon remains an unknown quantity.

He will play his first test since 2017 against the Pumas on Saturday, via the bench.

“What we know is that he’s very physical. He’s not the biggest loose forward going around, but he plays big. We want to see that,” Rennie said.

“He’s a machine, in regards to work ethic, and we want to see that. If he can give us physicality and work rate – he’s been around a long time, he’s got a good understanding of his role and he wants to just get out there and enjoy it.

“I think the best part of the game, for him, is having a physical imprint on the game. Expect to see that.”

The Wallabies are seeking four consecutive wins for the first time since the 2017 spring tour when they face the Pumas at Cbus Super Stadium.

“There is certainly belief within the group,” Rennie said.

“We have a good understanding of our game and the effort required to implement that game.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Quade Cooper has guided the Wallabies to three consecutive wins, and is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

“We’re just working hard. All the things we’ve been doing for the last 18 months. Trying to develop our skill set, trying to develop our game awareness.

“We’re certainly a very fit side now. And we’ve got genuine competition for places. I think that’s helping.

“Guys understand they need to be at their best. Otherwise, they could lose their spot to someone else. I think that’s been really important.

“We have belief in each other, but respect is earned daily. We have to front again on the weekend, otherwise everything we did on the weekend is undone.”