Ex-Kiwis international Junior Sa'u switches codes at 34 for rugby deal in United States

Ian Foster says some of the newer All Blacks will play against USA.

Former Kiwis international Junior Sa'u will switch codes at the age of 34 after joining an American Major League Rugby (MLR) club.

Sa'u, who played for Melbourne and Newcastle in the NRL, will move from Leigh in the UK Super League after becoming Washington Old Glory's first signing for the 2022 MLR season.

He joins Kiwi players Callum Gibbins, Jason Robertson, Renata Roberts-Tenana and Dylan Taikato-Simpson at the Washington club, following the trend of more players taking up professional contracts in the United States in recent years.

Junior Sa'u, pictured playing for the Kiwis in 2010, has switched codes for a professional contract in the United States.

Former All Blacks playmaker Carlos Spencer was on Sunday confirmed as the new assistant coach for the New Orleans Gold.

READ MORE:

* Former All Black star Carlos Spencer to coach in the United States

* Former Warrior Dominique Peyroux helps French club to historic Super League promotion

* Haka challenging hooker Richard Cockerill added to Eddie Jones' England coaching staff

* Former Kiwis centre Dean Whare leaves NRL for Super League side Catalans Dragons

* Junior Sa'u back in Super League after Leigh Centurions get Toronto Wolfpack's spot



"It's exciting to have a player with Junior's resume at Old Glory," Kiwi head coach Andrew Douglas said in a statement.

"He's a powerful, dynamic runner and a fearsome defender. His experience at his levels in league will bring confidence to other players.

"He's an exciting signing not just for Old Glory but for Major League Rugby as well."

MLR’s first professional season was in 2018.

Sa'u has spent the past eight seasons in Super League, six of them with Salford.

He also played for New Zealand in the 2009 and 2010 Four Nations Series before switching his allegiance to Samoa.

Sa'u made 86 appearances for Newcastle and four for Melbourne during his NRL career.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks face the United States on Sunday (NZ time) in Washington in the first test meeting between the two nations since 2014. The All Blacks won that clash 74-6 in Chicago.

– With Stuff